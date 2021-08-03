Explore Michigan’s Largest Waterfall in the Lower Peninsula with Year-Round Access

Awesome Mitten

The cascading water of Michigan waterfalls and the surrounding nature are beautiful sights no matter the time of year. Did you know that you don’t have to plan a tropical vacation or drive to Michigan’s Upper Peninsula just to see a waterfall? In the Lower Peninsula, Ocqueoc Falls offers a one-of-a-kind experience with opportunities to hike, bike, and then cool off afterward.

Take a look at our comprehensive guide to this awesome Northern Michigan destination.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HPLTj_0bGLN2Kr00
photo via @staceylynnxoxo

An Overview of Ocqueoc Falls

Ocqueoc Falls is the biggest waterfall in the Lower Peninsula of Michigan. Despite being small compared to the waterfalls that you can visit in the Upper Peninsula, it’s the only universally accessible waterfall in the nation. Wheelchairs can access the water via a decked ramp.

The waterfall is fed by the Ocqueoc River, which cut channels through the region’s limestone bedrock. You can see salmon swimming upriver through the underground channels during the spawning season.

Above the waterfall are remnants of an old mill site. Looking down, the water cascades over three ledges and only drops 5 feet into a pool below. This pool of water offers a great place to cool off after enjoying recreational activities.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3n5n0e_0bGLN2Kr00
photo via @iamjustlibby

Day-Use Area

Before you visit the falls, you’ll need to park at the day-use area, which is marked well on Ocqueoc Falls Hwy. From Rogers City, you can reach the area by following M-68 for about 11 miles. Then, turn right onto Ocqueoc Falls Hwy. You’ll see the entrance to the day-use area on the right.

Plenty of parking — 50 spaces — is available at the day-use area, and there are vault toilets. The waterfall is only about 300 feet away, so it’s a very quick walk. You’ll find a few picnic tables overlooking the water, which are accessible and surfaced with compacted crushed limestone.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2U6plc_0bGLN2Kr00
photo via @calvinmarteen

The Ocqueoc Falls Bicentennial Pathway

Access to Ocqueoc Falls wasn’t always so easy. Visitors used to have to climb over uneven landscape and down a 14-foot rocky incline to reach the river. Several organizations worked together to design and create the Ocqueoc Falls Bicentennial Pathway in 1976, giving it a universal design without sacrificing the connection with nature or fun experience.

While the waterfall itself is an attraction, the pathway has brought even more people to the area for recreation. The paved trail starts from the parking lot and is wide enough to accommodate groups, wheelchairs, and cycling. Benches along the path have cement pads next to them, allowing for side-by-side seating with wheelchairs.

Down the decked ramp is a tiered climbing wall that features strategically designed transfer stations, allowing people in wheelchairs to get into the water. Additionally, the pathway has a platform for viewing the Ocqueoc Falls. Further into the trail are even more accessible picnic areas, giving visitors an array of scenic views.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19py6d_0bGLN2Kr00
photo via @mini.michigan

Hiking & Mountain Biking Around Ocqueoc Falls

Whether you want a short or long adventure, the Ocqueoc Falls Bicentennial Pathway is the perfect place to go for hiking and mountain biking. The paved trail, which has a mix of single-track and two-track paths, features four well-marked loops that range in length from 3 to 6 miles.

The shortest loop is the closest to the parking lot and provides the most scenery and activity for families with children. This first loop is also the easiest. Along with being longer — 3.5 miles, 4.6 miles, and 6 miles — the other loops are hard-packed and moderate in difficulty. This mix of difficulty means that hikers and mountain bikers of any skill level have a portion of trail to use.

No matter how far you go, you’ll pass the waterfall and journey through towering hardwood and pine trees. On the large display map at the trailhead, the numbered posts are set in a counterclockwise direction. If you follow that route, you’ll come to the falls at the end of your journey.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=249rce_0bGLN2Kr00
photo via @mxrynx_

Best Time to Visit Ocqueoc Falls

Your reason for visiting Ocqueoc Falls has a direct impact on the best time to plan your trip. Here are our recommendations:

  • Hiking or Biking — If you plan to hike or bike the pathway, anytime from spring through fall is wonderful.
  • Picnicking — The picnic tables are always open, so you can go at any time of year. However, we suggest spring as the flowers bloom or fall as the colors change.
  • Swimming — If you go to swim, summer is the best time to go. Generally, the water is the warmest from mid-July through August. Keep in mind that this is also the busiest time to take a trip to the waterfall.
  • Snowshoeing or Skiing — As soon as the snow is thick enough, you can head to Ocqueoc Falls and the pathway for some winter sports.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qImiN_0bGLN2Kr00
photo via @mxrynx_

Items to Take on Your Trip to the Waterfall

In order to access the parking lot for Ocqueoc Falls and the pathway, you need a state park annual pass or a daily vehicle pass. You can obtain one ahead of time here.

Take some sunscreen to protect your skin while you explore the area. If you plan to swim or wade in the river, you’ll want water shoes because the bottom of the river is rocky rather than sandy like a beach. Consider taking goggles for some underwater fun as well. And don’t forget towels to dry off afterward.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0H4dzI_0bGLN2Kr00
photo via @mxrynx_

Ocqueoc Falls Highway–Ocqueoc River Bridge

About 530 feet from the entrance to the Ocqueoc Falls parking lot and day-use area, the Ocqueoc Falls Highway–Ocqueoc River Bridge is an early example of the concrete arch bridges that the Michigan State Highway Department built. It’s simply another marvel to visit while you’re here.

Constructed in 1920, the bridge is on the National Register of Historic Places. It was built by John Decker, a contractor from Rogers City, at a total cost of $8,849. At the time, the MSHD said the bridge was “notable for the excellence of the workmanship.”

Also called the Ocqueoc Falls Highway Bridge, it stretches across the Ocqueoc River at 57 feet long and 23 feet wide. The bridge is a 50-foot filled spandrel arch and has an elliptical profile on concrete abutments. It has a corbeled ring arch and panels on the concrete guardrails. On the inside of the guardrails, a bronze plate reads, “Trunk Line Bridge.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39fOOU_0bGLN2Kr00
photo via @mxrynx_

Frequently Asked Questions About Ocqueoc Falls

How do you pronounce Ocqueoc Falls?

Here is the pronunciation for Ocqueoc — Ah-kee-ahk.

Where are the Ocqueoc Falls in Michigan?

The waterfall is located in Presque Isle County of Northeastern Michigan, not too far from Mackinaw State Forest. It’s about a 12-mile drive west of Rogers City, which is situated on the shoreline of Lake Huron.

How tall are Ocqueoc Falls?

Although it’s the largest waterfall in the Lower Peninsula, it only has a drop of about 5 feet.

How many waterfalls are in lower Michigan?

While there are hundreds of waterfalls in the Upper Peninsula, there are only two in the Lower Peninsula. Ocqueoc Falls is the most popular, partially because it’s the only publicly-owned waterfall. Also, it’s the only universally accessible falls in the country.

Can you swim at Ocqueoc Falls?

Yes. At the bottom of the waterfall is a pool of water big enough to call a swimming hole.

Can dogs go to Ocqueoc Falls?

Yes. You can take your dog to the waterfall and walk it along the pathway as long as you keep it on a leash.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 5

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_ded3f28beae80de98c5348a25098147a.blob

Exploring the hidden gems throughout the state of Michigan. The underrated places, amazing people, and unique products that are found throughout our great state.

Michigan State
636 followers
Loading

More from Awesome Mitten

Mackinaw City, MI

What You Need to Know About the Mackinac Bridge Labor Day Walk [Updated 2021]

The Mackinac Bridge Labor Day Walk is a highly anticipated event, and it has been every year since 1958. This day is the only one in the year when you can walk across this amazing bridge.Read full story
Michigan State

Just 4 Days to Explore the Upper Peninsula this Summer? Here’s What We Did. #MittenTrip

While we were building the 2021 #MIAwesomeList (the ULTIMATE Michigan summer bucket list) for Awesome Mitten this spring, my own Michigan bucket list was growing daily. And when our family of seven decided to spend four days and three nights in the Upper Peninsula while returning home from a visit to Wisconsin, I knew we had to try and experience as many of the amazing summer things to do in the Upper Peninsula as possible, while still experiencing the rest and relaxation that is iconic to the UP.Read full story
Michigan State

Looking for the best place in Michigan to see the stars?

As the end of summer approaches, I begin to slightly panic that my favorite Michigan season is quickly slipping by. It’s around this time that I put forth extra effort to cram in as many of the best summer things to do in Michigan as I can.Read full story
Saint Joseph, MI

Dreaming About a Summer Day Trip to St Joseph Michigan

Summer is the perfect time to explore all of the great things to do in St Joseph Michigan!. Summer is coming, and I could stay at home and do the same old same old. But that’s not what summer is for. I need adventure and so do you! Are the words “Michigan day trip” running through your mind yet?Read full story
1 comments
Michigan State

Our Family’s First Trip to Michigan’s Thumb. Here Are 11 Places We Discovered. #MittenTrip

As part of exploring and falling more in love with Michigan, we spent some time exploring the Thumb and checking out some new-to-us areas of Michigan’s Thumb. This was a family-friendly trip, as we traveled as a family of 6, and even brought our dog!Read full story
Michigan State

Add these unique destinations to your mid-Michigan summer bucket list!

When you think of summer in mid-Michigan, do historical sites and apple orchards top your list of places to visit? While these mid-Michigan destinations might not be your “normal” summertime haunts, we think there is good reason to explore them as part of the best summer things to do in Michigan!Read full story
Michigan State

Don't Miss Our Favorite Outdoor Things to Do in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan in the Fall

The landscape of Michigan’s Upper Peninsula is truly amazing — towering rock formations, coastal and inland beaches, lush forests. When the leaves change color in the fall, the land looks even more beautiful. However, taking in the view isn’t the only thing to do. Pack your bags because we have a long list of outdoor fall things to do in the Upper Peninsula.Read full story
Michigan State

8 Ideas for Your Southwest Michigan Summer Bucket List

Beaches, sun, and outdoor recreation opportunities abound in southwest Michigan in the summer months. Whether you want to spend your days on Lake Michigan beaches or prefer the quieter shores of inland lakes, there is no shortage of waterside fun in this region.Read full story
Michigan State

Unique Summer Bucket List Ideas in West Michigan

West Michigan is best known for its Lake Michigan beaches, and while those are some of our favorite places to spend summers, there are so many more summer things to do in West Michigan!Read full story
Michigan State

Explore the Thumb of Michigan this summer... here are eight ideas to get you started!

Whether you live in the Thumb or Bay area, or you’re looking to venture east for a Michigan summer getaway, you’ll want to explore all the great summer things to do in Michigan’s Thumb & Bay area!Read full story
1 comments
Michigan State

Did you know that these 9 unique destinations existed in Michigan? Add them to your summer bucket list...

Summer is here, and we’re ready to explore our big Michigan backyard! Whether you live in southcentral Michigan or you’re just visiting, there are numerous day trips Michigan offers in this area, and we’ve made a list of our favorite summer day trips in this region!Read full story
Mackinaw City, MI

What You Need to Know About the Mackinac Bridge Labor Day Walk [Updated 2021]

The Mackinac Bridge Labor Day Walk is a highly anticipated event, and it has been every year since 1958. This day is the only one in the year when you can walk across this amazing bridge.Read full story
Delta County, MI

Add this Ghost Town in the Upper Peninsula to Your Summer Bucket List

Michigan is a state that is rich in history and overflowing with natural resources — and when you visit Fayette Historic State Park, you get to experience both the beauty of the past and the present. This state park, which is located in the Village of Garden in Delta County, features a historic townsite as well as a campground, harbor, beach, and five miles of trails.Read full story
1 comments
Kawkawlin, MI

Give Thanks and Enjoy Turkey Dinner All-Year-Round

Thanksgiving is a favorite holiday for a lot of people, and it’s a shame that we often only enjoy the traditional turkey-and-dressing dinner once a year. Well, you don’t have to anymore. In Kawkawlin, MI, the Turkey Roost makes Thanksgiving meals almost every day, and we think you should add it to your Michigan summer bucket list!Read full story
4 comments
Michigan State

Spend the Day in Michigan’s Largest State Park this Summer

Resting on the shore of Lake Superior, Porcupine Mountains Wilderness State Park encompasses about 60,000 acres, making it the biggest state park in Michigan. On top of that, it’s one of the few substantial wilderness areas that remain in the Midwest. The 35,000-acre, hardwood-hemlock forest has miles of streams and rivers as well as several waterfalls. All of these features mean tons of recreational activities for you.Read full story
Michigan State

Add These Fairy Tale-Like Bridges in Southern Michigan to Your Summer Bucket List

When it comes to beautiful parks, Michigan is anything but lacking. However, if you are looking for a park that offers both history and a mysterious charm, McCourtie Park in Hillsdale County is a perfect choice to add to your summer bucket list. This wonderful park has a great story, and visitors can peruse the grounds where grand parties were once held. Many people state that the landscape of this park is something that you would read about in a fairytale.Read full story
Presque Isle County, MI

Add a Lake Huron Lighthouse Tour to Your Summer Bucket List

With its endless miles of freshwater shorelines, it’s not surprising that Michigan is home to nearly 130 lighthouses. If you are one of those people who loves nothing more than to visit a strong and storied lighthouse, then a lighthouse tour in Presque Isle should be at the top of your summer bucket list.Read full story

Comments / 5

Community Policy