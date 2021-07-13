Hamtramck, MI

Uncover the Hidden Gem of Hamtramck Disneyland in Metro Detroit this Summer

Awesome Mitten

There are so many great things to do in Metro Detroit this summer, but if you’re not local to the area, you might miss out on some of the best hidden gems Detroit has to offer. One of these Metro Detroit hidden gems is Hamtramck Disneyland. Tucked into the northeast corner of the I-75 and I-94 interchange, this little spot features intriguing folk art by Dmytro Szylak and is definitely a must-see.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qZNMy_0avdXQee00
photo courtesy of @premium_md on Instagram

About Hamtramck Disneyland In Detroit

You’ll see this little outdoor, folk art gem from the alleyway between Sobieski Street and Klinger Street. When you get there, look up, because most of the artwork at Hamtramck Disneyland is located on the rooftops of the two garages. 

The towering structure that Dmytro built is made from various items that are all connected and flow piece by piece, one into the next. The effect this gives makes it feel like a giant Erector set. The items he put into his work vary from new, used, purchased, and hand-made. 

In addition to all of this, you can view ground-level artistry too. It’s really fascinating to see how he turned his own backyard into a piece of art.

As you look around, you can see that this intertwining and colorful artwork is Dmytro’s playful interpretation of Disneyland. You’re even greeted by a fun, hand-painted sign that says “Welcome to Art Show”. 

Since all of the pieces that you’ll see here are very colorful and visually stimulating, it feels like a collage of primarily red, yellow, and blue. Dmytro’s use of the colors yellow and blue was his way of bringing his Urakinian origin into the artwork. You won’t run out of things to admire here.

What Inspired The Creation Of Hamtramck Disneyland? 

Dmytro moved from Ukraine to the United States with his wife in the 1950s. After retiring from his 30 year career at General Motors, he began building Hamtramck Disneyland. Then, he spent almost 30 more years enjoying the making of his never ending project. 

Until his death in 2015, Dmytro made additions, updates, and changes to the artwork. He was 92 years old when he passed away. The estate was then purchased in 2016 by Hatch Art, who now repairs and maintains the amazing structure.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NNFSO_0avdXQee00
photo courtesy of @ahafer918 on Instagram

Other Things To Do In Detroit Near Hamtramck

Metro Detroit is full of great things to do, hidden gems, and unique places to eat, and you don’t have to venture far from Hamtramck Disneyland to find some of them…

  • Continue the artistic theme of your day into Hamtramck Street Art, which is just a few blocks south of Hamtramck Disneyland. Here you’ll get to see some beautiful modern graffiti and Polish hand-painted murals. 
  • The Motown Museum is another interesting place to go. During your visit, you’ll get to see Hitsville USA – the birthplace of Motown Records and some amazing music.
  • About 10 minutes south of Hamtramck Disneyland, is the Ford Piquette Avenue Plant where you’ll learn about and see some gorgeous old cars. This spot is where the Model T began and is now transformed into a neat museum. 
  • Continue south to Dessert Oasis Coffee Roasters and grab a delicious cup of coffee plus a sweet treat to boost your day. 
  • The Greektown Casino is a lively place to go have some fun and enjoy some exciting games. It is located a little more than 10 minutes south of Hamtramck Disneyland, in Downtown Detroit.
  • Also located in Downtown Detroit, Cornerstone Barrel House is a great spot for dinner. This restaurant offers fresh local food and a whiskey bar that serves special bourbon and whiskey drinks. 
  • If you’re in the mood for seafood in Detroit, Joe Muer Seafood is a tasty option. Plus you get to enjoy a view of the river during your meal. 
  • Satisfy your sweet tooth with a visit to Le Detroit Macaron. Located a little over 5 minutes south of Hamtramck Disneyland, this is a perfect place to grab a treat for now (and later) that offers a wide variety of macarons.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 0

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_ded3f28beae80de98c5348a25098147a.blob

Exploring the hidden gems throughout the state of Michigan. The underrated places, amazing people, and unique products that are found throughout our great state.

Michigan State
599 followers
Loading

More from Awesome Mitten

Saint Joseph, MI

Dreaming About a Summer Day Trip to St Joseph Michigan

Summer is the perfect time to explore all of the great things to do in St Joseph Michigan!. Summer is coming, and I could stay at home and do the same old same old. But that’s not what summer is for. I need adventure and so do you! Are the words “Michigan day trip” running through your mind yet?Read full story
1 comments
Michigan State

Explore Michigan’s Largest Waterfall in the Lower Peninsula with Year-Round Access

The cascading water of Michigan waterfalls and the surrounding nature are beautiful sights no matter the time of year. Did you know that you don’t have to plan a tropical vacation or drive to Michigan’s Upper Peninsula just to see a waterfall? In the Lower Peninsula, Ocqueoc Falls offers a one-of-a-kind experience with opportunities to hike, bike, and then cool off afterward.Read full story
4 comments
Michigan State

Our Family’s First Trip to Michigan’s Thumb. Here Are 11 Places We Discovered. #MittenTrip

As part of exploring and falling more in love with Michigan, we spent some time exploring the Thumb and checking out some new-to-us areas of Michigan’s Thumb. This was a family-friendly trip, as we traveled as a family of 6, and even brought our dog!Read full story
Michigan State

Add these unique destinations to your mid-Michigan summer bucket list!

When you think of summer in mid-Michigan, do historical sites and apple orchards top your list of places to visit? While these mid-Michigan destinations might not be your “normal” summertime haunts, we think there is good reason to explore them as part of the best summer things to do in Michigan!Read full story
Michigan State

Don't Miss Our Favorite Outdoor Things to Do in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan in the Fall

The landscape of Michigan’s Upper Peninsula is truly amazing — towering rock formations, coastal and inland beaches, lush forests. When the leaves change color in the fall, the land looks even more beautiful. However, taking in the view isn’t the only thing to do. Pack your bags because we have a long list of outdoor fall things to do in the Upper Peninsula.Read full story
Michigan State

8 Ideas for Your Southwest Michigan Summer Bucket List

Beaches, sun, and outdoor recreation opportunities abound in southwest Michigan in the summer months. Whether you want to spend your days on Lake Michigan beaches or prefer the quieter shores of inland lakes, there is no shortage of waterside fun in this region.Read full story
Michigan State

Unique Summer Bucket List Ideas in West Michigan

West Michigan is best known for its Lake Michigan beaches, and while those are some of our favorite places to spend summers, there are so many more summer things to do in West Michigan!Read full story
Michigan State

Explore the Thumb of Michigan this summer... here are eight ideas to get you started!

Whether you live in the Thumb or Bay area, or you’re looking to venture east for a Michigan summer getaway, you’ll want to explore all the great summer things to do in Michigan’s Thumb & Bay area!Read full story
1 comments
Michigan State

Did you know that these 9 unique destinations existed in Michigan? Add them to your summer bucket list...

Summer is here, and we’re ready to explore our big Michigan backyard! Whether you live in southcentral Michigan or you’re just visiting, there are numerous day trips Michigan offers in this area, and we’ve made a list of our favorite summer day trips in this region!Read full story
Mackinaw City, MI

What You Need to Know About the Mackinac Bridge Labor Day Walk [Updated 2021]

The Mackinac Bridge Labor Day Walk is a highly anticipated event, and it has been every year since 1958. This day is the only one in the year when you can walk across this amazing bridge.Read full story
Delta County, MI

Add this Ghost Town in the Upper Peninsula to Your Summer Bucket List

Michigan is a state that is rich in history and overflowing with natural resources — and when you visit Fayette Historic State Park, you get to experience both the beauty of the past and the present. This state park, which is located in the Village of Garden in Delta County, features a historic townsite as well as a campground, harbor, beach, and five miles of trails.Read full story
1 comments
Kawkawlin, MI

Give Thanks and Enjoy Turkey Dinner All-Year-Round

Thanksgiving is a favorite holiday for a lot of people, and it’s a shame that we often only enjoy the traditional turkey-and-dressing dinner once a year. Well, you don’t have to anymore. In Kawkawlin, MI, the Turkey Roost makes Thanksgiving meals almost every day, and we think you should add it to your Michigan summer bucket list!Read full story
4 comments
Michigan State

Spend the Day in Michigan’s Largest State Park this Summer

Resting on the shore of Lake Superior, Porcupine Mountains Wilderness State Park encompasses about 60,000 acres, making it the biggest state park in Michigan. On top of that, it’s one of the few substantial wilderness areas that remain in the Midwest. The 35,000-acre, hardwood-hemlock forest has miles of streams and rivers as well as several waterfalls. All of these features mean tons of recreational activities for you.Read full story
Michigan State

Add These Fairy Tale-Like Bridges in Southern Michigan to Your Summer Bucket List

When it comes to beautiful parks, Michigan is anything but lacking. However, if you are looking for a park that offers both history and a mysterious charm, McCourtie Park in Hillsdale County is a perfect choice to add to your summer bucket list. This wonderful park has a great story, and visitors can peruse the grounds where grand parties were once held. Many people state that the landscape of this park is something that you would read about in a fairytale.Read full story
Presque Isle County, MI

Add a Lake Huron Lighthouse Tour to Your Summer Bucket List

With its endless miles of freshwater shorelines, it’s not surprising that Michigan is home to nearly 130 lighthouses. If you are one of those people who loves nothing more than to visit a strong and storied lighthouse, then a lighthouse tour in Presque Isle should be at the top of your summer bucket list.Read full story

Add the “The Dragon” at Hardy Dam to your summer bucket list

More than 90 years ago, the Hardy Dam was constructed on the Muskegon River in Newaygo County, and it was known as the largest earthen dam east of the Mississippi River. The dam formed a lake — ironically known as Hardy Dam Pond — that boasts more than 50 miles of picturesque shoreline. Today, visitors can head to the lake and experience The Dragon — an invigorating natural surface trail that broke ground in 2019. This is the perfect adventure to add to your Michigan summer bucket list!Read full story
Michigan State

Enjoy a Taste of Nostalgia this Summer in Monroe Michigan

Tucked away in the southeast corner of Michigan is the historic city of Monroe, which boasts coastline views of Lake Erie. This is a community that was established in the 19th century and has held onto its charm. If you are looking to experience an era gone by in Michigan, then one of the best places that you can add to your Michigan summer bucket list is Monroe’s Original Hot Dog Stand.Read full story
5 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy