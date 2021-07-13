Enjoy a Taste of Nostalgia this Summer in Monroe Michigan

Tucked away in the southeast corner of Michigan is the historic city of Monroe, which boasts coastline views of Lake Erie. This is a community that was established in the 19th century and has held onto its charm. If you are looking to experience an era gone by in Michigan, then one of the best places that you can add to your Michigan summer bucket list is Monroe’s Original Hot Dog Stand.

About Monroe’s Original Hot Dog Stand

This hot dog stand looks like a relic from the rock-and-roll decade of the 1950s. On any given day, you will see cars pulled up into their individual bays as carhops head out from the diner in order to deliver fresh hot dogs right through the driver’s side window. This fast-food restaurant is not only someplace where you can get a great meal in Monroe, but it’s an experience that delights people of all ages.

The motto at Monroe’s Original is that they serve “The hot dog you grew up on.” If you are planning your first visit to this hot dog stand, it’s important that you know how to order like a local. Start your hot dog order by telling them to make it “all the way” — this means that your dog will be piled high with onions and mustard, and of course, the secret sauce. The secret sauce might be the most incredible part of the experience, but you can enhance your meal even further with a root beer served in a frosty mug. Don’t forget the bag of Better Made chips on the side, and you’ll have an authentic Michigan meal that you won’t soon forget.

More To Explore In Monroe

After you have filled your belly with a delicious hot dog, then you can head on out for a day of history and outdoor recreation in Monroe.

River Raisin National Battlefield Park

The River Raisin National Battlefield Park is a national park in Monroe that is located on the site of the January 1813 battle that took place during the War of 1812. Visitors can explore interpretive exhibits that not only provide information about the battle itself but also about how the battle impacted both Monroe and Wayne counties in Michigan.

In addition to a healthy dose of history, anyone who comes to the River Raisin National Battlefield Park also can enjoy the amenities at the park. The River Raisin Heritage Trail is a multi-purpose paved trail that stretches for 8 miles around the park, and people often enjoy hiking, biking, walking, or even skating along the trail in order to discover different points of interest in the park. Not only will you discover breathtaking views of the river, but you also can explore historic buildings that have been preserved.

Independent Dairy

There is nothing quite like a summer day spent outside in Michigan. Whether you chose to relax along the shores of the river or spend your day in Downtown Monroe shopping, you will find that you are in need of a cool, refreshing, and delicious treat at the end of the day. Fortunately, the Independent Dairy is located right in town, so you can get some of the freshest ice cream in the state in just a matter of moments.

The dairy was established in 1934 by a local Monroe resident who recognized the need to deliver milk via horse-drawn wagon to the people who lived in the area. Today, the fourth generation of family members still run the dairy, and they pride themselves on being one of the oldest and largest ice cream distributors in Michigan.

In the summer, Independent Dairy is open from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. every day of the week, which means that you can get your favorite flavor scooped onto a cone whenever you want it. Some of the most popular ice cream flavors at this dairy include Mackinaw Island Fudge and Superman. While the dairy always has its tried-and-true ice cream available for customers, its owners also are constantly looking for ways to innovate. Most recently, they added bursting bubble slushies — which are frozen concoctions that include little bursting pearls of flavor that ignite the senses. No matter what type of frozen treat you are craving, you can get what you want at Independent Dairy.

