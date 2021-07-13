Monroe, MI

Enjoy a Taste of Nostalgia this Summer in Monroe Michigan

Awesome Mitten

Tucked away in the southeast corner of Michigan is the historic city of Monroe, which boasts coastline views of Lake Erie. This is a community that was established in the 19th century and has held onto its charm. If you are looking to experience an era gone by in Michigan, then one of the best places that you can add to your Michigan summer bucket list is Monroe’s Original Hot Dog Stand

About Monroe’s Original Hot Dog Stand

This hot dog stand looks like a relic from the rock-and-roll decade of the 1950s. On any given day, you will see cars pulled up into their individual bays as carhops head out from the diner in order to deliver fresh hot dogs right through the driver’s side window. This fast-food restaurant is not only someplace where you can get a great meal in Monroe, but it’s an experience that delights people of all ages. 

The motto at Monroe’s Original is that they serve “The hot dog you grew up on.” If you are planning your first visit to this hot dog stand, it’s important that you know how to order like a local. Start your hot dog order by telling them to make it “all the way” — this means that your dog will be piled high with onions and mustard, and of course, the secret sauce. The secret sauce might be the most incredible part of the experience, but you can enhance your meal even further with a root beer served in a frosty mug. Don’t forget the bag of Better Made chips on the side, and you’ll have an authentic Michigan meal that you won’t soon forget.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nePtA_0avdK0V600
photo courtesy of @fallon.trujillo on Instagram

More To Explore In Monroe

After you have filled your belly with a delicious hot dog, then you can head on out for a day of history and outdoor recreation in Monroe.

River Raisin National Battlefield Park

The River Raisin National Battlefield Park is a national park in Monroe that is located on the site of the January 1813 battle that took place during the War of 1812. Visitors can explore interpretive exhibits that not only provide information about the battle itself but also about how the battle impacted both Monroe and Wayne counties in Michigan. 

In addition to a healthy dose of history, anyone who comes to the River Raisin National Battlefield Park also can enjoy the amenities at the park. The River Raisin Heritage Trail is a multi-purpose paved trail that stretches for 8 miles around the park, and people often enjoy hiking, biking, walking, or even skating along the trail in order to discover different points of interest in the park. Not only will you discover breathtaking views of the river, but you also can explore historic buildings that have been preserved. 

Independent Dairy

There is nothing quite like a summer day spent outside in Michigan. Whether you chose to relax along the shores of the river or spend your day in Downtown Monroe shopping, you will find that you are in need of a cool, refreshing, and delicious treat at the end of the day. Fortunately, the Independent Dairy is located right in town, so you can get some of the freshest ice cream in the state in just a matter of moments. 

The dairy was established in 1934 by a local Monroe resident who recognized the need to deliver milk via horse-drawn wagon to the people who lived in the area. Today, the fourth generation of family members still run the dairy, and they pride themselves on being one of the oldest and largest ice cream distributors in Michigan. 

In the summer, Independent Dairy is open from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. every day of the week, which means that you can get your favorite flavor scooped onto a cone whenever you want it. Some of the most popular ice cream flavors at this dairy include Mackinaw Island Fudge and Superman. While the dairy always has its tried-and-true ice cream available for customers, its owners also are constantly looking for ways to innovate. Most recently, they added bursting bubble slushies — which are frozen concoctions that include little bursting pearls of flavor that ignite the senses. No matter what type of frozen treat you are craving, you can get what you want at Independent Dairy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Aj51L_0avdK0V600
photo courtesy of @dearryley on Instagram

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 5

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_ded3f28beae80de98c5348a25098147a.blob

Exploring the hidden gems throughout the state of Michigan. The underrated places, amazing people, and unique products that are found throughout our great state.

Michigan State
599 followers
Loading

More from Awesome Mitten

Saint Joseph, MI

Dreaming About a Summer Day Trip to St Joseph Michigan

Summer is the perfect time to explore all of the great things to do in St Joseph Michigan!. Summer is coming, and I could stay at home and do the same old same old. But that’s not what summer is for. I need adventure and so do you! Are the words “Michigan day trip” running through your mind yet?Read full story
1 comments
Michigan State

Explore Michigan’s Largest Waterfall in the Lower Peninsula with Year-Round Access

The cascading water of Michigan waterfalls and the surrounding nature are beautiful sights no matter the time of year. Did you know that you don’t have to plan a tropical vacation or drive to Michigan’s Upper Peninsula just to see a waterfall? In the Lower Peninsula, Ocqueoc Falls offers a one-of-a-kind experience with opportunities to hike, bike, and then cool off afterward.Read full story
4 comments
Michigan State

Our Family’s First Trip to Michigan’s Thumb. Here Are 11 Places We Discovered. #MittenTrip

As part of exploring and falling more in love with Michigan, we spent some time exploring the Thumb and checking out some new-to-us areas of Michigan’s Thumb. This was a family-friendly trip, as we traveled as a family of 6, and even brought our dog!Read full story
Michigan State

Add these unique destinations to your mid-Michigan summer bucket list!

When you think of summer in mid-Michigan, do historical sites and apple orchards top your list of places to visit? While these mid-Michigan destinations might not be your “normal” summertime haunts, we think there is good reason to explore them as part of the best summer things to do in Michigan!Read full story
Michigan State

Don't Miss Our Favorite Outdoor Things to Do in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan in the Fall

The landscape of Michigan’s Upper Peninsula is truly amazing — towering rock formations, coastal and inland beaches, lush forests. When the leaves change color in the fall, the land looks even more beautiful. However, taking in the view isn’t the only thing to do. Pack your bags because we have a long list of outdoor fall things to do in the Upper Peninsula.Read full story
Michigan State

8 Ideas for Your Southwest Michigan Summer Bucket List

Beaches, sun, and outdoor recreation opportunities abound in southwest Michigan in the summer months. Whether you want to spend your days on Lake Michigan beaches or prefer the quieter shores of inland lakes, there is no shortage of waterside fun in this region.Read full story
Michigan State

Unique Summer Bucket List Ideas in West Michigan

West Michigan is best known for its Lake Michigan beaches, and while those are some of our favorite places to spend summers, there are so many more summer things to do in West Michigan!Read full story
Michigan State

Explore the Thumb of Michigan this summer... here are eight ideas to get you started!

Whether you live in the Thumb or Bay area, or you’re looking to venture east for a Michigan summer getaway, you’ll want to explore all the great summer things to do in Michigan’s Thumb & Bay area!Read full story
1 comments
Michigan State

Did you know that these 9 unique destinations existed in Michigan? Add them to your summer bucket list...

Summer is here, and we’re ready to explore our big Michigan backyard! Whether you live in southcentral Michigan or you’re just visiting, there are numerous day trips Michigan offers in this area, and we’ve made a list of our favorite summer day trips in this region!Read full story
Mackinaw City, MI

What You Need to Know About the Mackinac Bridge Labor Day Walk [Updated 2021]

The Mackinac Bridge Labor Day Walk is a highly anticipated event, and it has been every year since 1958. This day is the only one in the year when you can walk across this amazing bridge.Read full story
Delta County, MI

Add this Ghost Town in the Upper Peninsula to Your Summer Bucket List

Michigan is a state that is rich in history and overflowing with natural resources — and when you visit Fayette Historic State Park, you get to experience both the beauty of the past and the present. This state park, which is located in the Village of Garden in Delta County, features a historic townsite as well as a campground, harbor, beach, and five miles of trails.Read full story
1 comments
Kawkawlin, MI

Give Thanks and Enjoy Turkey Dinner All-Year-Round

Thanksgiving is a favorite holiday for a lot of people, and it’s a shame that we often only enjoy the traditional turkey-and-dressing dinner once a year. Well, you don’t have to anymore. In Kawkawlin, MI, the Turkey Roost makes Thanksgiving meals almost every day, and we think you should add it to your Michigan summer bucket list!Read full story
4 comments
Michigan State

Spend the Day in Michigan’s Largest State Park this Summer

Resting on the shore of Lake Superior, Porcupine Mountains Wilderness State Park encompasses about 60,000 acres, making it the biggest state park in Michigan. On top of that, it’s one of the few substantial wilderness areas that remain in the Midwest. The 35,000-acre, hardwood-hemlock forest has miles of streams and rivers as well as several waterfalls. All of these features mean tons of recreational activities for you.Read full story
Michigan State

Add These Fairy Tale-Like Bridges in Southern Michigan to Your Summer Bucket List

When it comes to beautiful parks, Michigan is anything but lacking. However, if you are looking for a park that offers both history and a mysterious charm, McCourtie Park in Hillsdale County is a perfect choice to add to your summer bucket list. This wonderful park has a great story, and visitors can peruse the grounds where grand parties were once held. Many people state that the landscape of this park is something that you would read about in a fairytale.Read full story
Presque Isle County, MI

Add a Lake Huron Lighthouse Tour to Your Summer Bucket List

With its endless miles of freshwater shorelines, it’s not surprising that Michigan is home to nearly 130 lighthouses. If you are one of those people who loves nothing more than to visit a strong and storied lighthouse, then a lighthouse tour in Presque Isle should be at the top of your summer bucket list.Read full story

Add the “The Dragon” at Hardy Dam to your summer bucket list

More than 90 years ago, the Hardy Dam was constructed on the Muskegon River in Newaygo County, and it was known as the largest earthen dam east of the Mississippi River. The dam formed a lake — ironically known as Hardy Dam Pond — that boasts more than 50 miles of picturesque shoreline. Today, visitors can head to the lake and experience The Dragon — an invigorating natural surface trail that broke ground in 2019. This is the perfect adventure to add to your Michigan summer bucket list!Read full story

Comments / 5

Community Policy