Add a Lake Huron Lighthouse Tour to Your Summer Bucket List

Awesome Mitten

With its endless miles of freshwater shorelines, it’s not surprising that Michigan is home to nearly 130 lighthouses. If you are one of those people who loves nothing more than to visit a strong and storied lighthouse, then a lighthouse tour in Presque Isle should be at the top of your summer bucket list

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1F4MZE_0avbybEs00
photo courtesy of @maiden.mich on Instagram

Lighthouse Tour In Presque Isle

Presque Isle is tucked away in the northeastern corner of the Lower Peninsula, and it is wedged between Grand Lake and Lake Huron — giving it an almost island-like atmosphere. Visitors to Presque Isle often find themselves embarking on a lighthouse tour, which will take them to not only one but two lighthouses in the community, and can also include stops at a museum that was created out of the former keeper’s house and a 19th-century harbor range light. 

Old Presque Isle Lighthouse

You can begin your lighthouse tour at the Old Presque Isle Lighthouse, which was built in 1840 and in service until 1870. Today, this 30-foot-tall tower made of weathering white stone is one of the oldest surviving lighthouses on the Great Lakes. It is situated on the north arm of the Presque Isle Bay, and when you climb up to the lantern room, you are afforded some of the most magnificent views of the bay. Before you leave this lighthouse and continue your tour, don’t forget to stop by the statue of Patrick Garrity Sr., who served for many years as the keeper of the lighthouse. 

New Presque Isle Lighthouse

The next stop on your tour should be the New Presque Isle Lighthouse, which may not be the oldest surviving lighthouse in the Great Lakes region, but it is still famous in its own right. Standing at 113 feet tall, this lighthouse is one of the tallest lighthouses on the Great Lakes that can be accessed by members of the public. It was built in 1870, and has been helping ships, freighters and other boaters safely navigate the waters of Lake Huron for more than 150 years. Visitors are able to climb to the top of this lighthouse, but they must meet a 42-inch height requirement. Children under 12 who meet the height requirement must be accompanied by an adult. 

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06GfZI_0avbybEs00
photo courtesy of @roaming_michigander on Instagram

More To Explore In Presque Isle

After you have climbed to the top of this lighthouse and soaked up the breathtaking views of Lake Huron and beyond, you will want to take a step back in time at the 1905 Keeper’s House. This house is just a short walk away from the New Presque Isle Lighthouse, and it now operates as a museum that tells the story of the lives that the keepers led on a daily basis. You will uncover many artifacts and items of interest that tell more about what life was like at the turn of the 20th century in Presque Isle.

While the majestic lighthouses and pristine waters that surround Presque Isle are memorable, you would be remiss if you didn’t also head to the Ocqueoc Falls. This is the largest waterfall in the Lower Peninsula, and it is located about 35 minutes away by car from the lighthouses in Presque Isle. In addition to hiking the six miles of trails that surround the falls, you can splash and swim in waters that pool at its base!

Best Places To Eat In Presque Isle

Whether you are focusing simply on lighthouses or you want to create a customized tour that includes the towers as well as the falls, you are likely going to be hungry after completing your jam-packed itinerary. In Presque Isle, there are several down-to-earth restaurants that offer hearty meal options for travelers.

For a guaranteed good time, head to Sandy Bay Trading Co. and Woody’s Grand Lake. Its menu is filled with easy-to-please options, such as pizzas, flatbreads, and burgers, and it has earned a reputation for its incredibly friendly service.

Another option that you can look into is the Fireside Inn. While it’s not a traditional restaurant, this inn has a dining room that features a daily menu of homemade meals for its guests. On some days, when they aren’t too busy, they have openings for people who aren’t staying on location. Give them a call and see if you can grab a seat in their cozy dining room and enjoy the daily special!

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 0

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_ded3f28beae80de98c5348a25098147a.blob

Exploring the hidden gems throughout the state of Michigan. The underrated places, amazing people, and unique products that are found throughout our great state.

Michigan State
599 followers
Loading

More from Awesome Mitten

Saint Joseph, MI

Dreaming About a Summer Day Trip to St Joseph Michigan

Summer is the perfect time to explore all of the great things to do in St Joseph Michigan!. Summer is coming, and I could stay at home and do the same old same old. But that’s not what summer is for. I need adventure and so do you! Are the words “Michigan day trip” running through your mind yet?Read full story
1 comments
Michigan State

Explore Michigan’s Largest Waterfall in the Lower Peninsula with Year-Round Access

The cascading water of Michigan waterfalls and the surrounding nature are beautiful sights no matter the time of year. Did you know that you don’t have to plan a tropical vacation or drive to Michigan’s Upper Peninsula just to see a waterfall? In the Lower Peninsula, Ocqueoc Falls offers a one-of-a-kind experience with opportunities to hike, bike, and then cool off afterward.Read full story
4 comments
Michigan State

Our Family’s First Trip to Michigan’s Thumb. Here Are 11 Places We Discovered. #MittenTrip

As part of exploring and falling more in love with Michigan, we spent some time exploring the Thumb and checking out some new-to-us areas of Michigan’s Thumb. This was a family-friendly trip, as we traveled as a family of 6, and even brought our dog!Read full story
Michigan State

Add these unique destinations to your mid-Michigan summer bucket list!

When you think of summer in mid-Michigan, do historical sites and apple orchards top your list of places to visit? While these mid-Michigan destinations might not be your “normal” summertime haunts, we think there is good reason to explore them as part of the best summer things to do in Michigan!Read full story
Michigan State

Don't Miss Our Favorite Outdoor Things to Do in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan in the Fall

The landscape of Michigan’s Upper Peninsula is truly amazing — towering rock formations, coastal and inland beaches, lush forests. When the leaves change color in the fall, the land looks even more beautiful. However, taking in the view isn’t the only thing to do. Pack your bags because we have a long list of outdoor fall things to do in the Upper Peninsula.Read full story
Michigan State

8 Ideas for Your Southwest Michigan Summer Bucket List

Beaches, sun, and outdoor recreation opportunities abound in southwest Michigan in the summer months. Whether you want to spend your days on Lake Michigan beaches or prefer the quieter shores of inland lakes, there is no shortage of waterside fun in this region.Read full story
Michigan State

Unique Summer Bucket List Ideas in West Michigan

West Michigan is best known for its Lake Michigan beaches, and while those are some of our favorite places to spend summers, there are so many more summer things to do in West Michigan!Read full story
Michigan State

Explore the Thumb of Michigan this summer... here are eight ideas to get you started!

Whether you live in the Thumb or Bay area, or you’re looking to venture east for a Michigan summer getaway, you’ll want to explore all the great summer things to do in Michigan’s Thumb & Bay area!Read full story
1 comments
Michigan State

Did you know that these 9 unique destinations existed in Michigan? Add them to your summer bucket list...

Summer is here, and we’re ready to explore our big Michigan backyard! Whether you live in southcentral Michigan or you’re just visiting, there are numerous day trips Michigan offers in this area, and we’ve made a list of our favorite summer day trips in this region!Read full story
Mackinaw City, MI

What You Need to Know About the Mackinac Bridge Labor Day Walk [Updated 2021]

The Mackinac Bridge Labor Day Walk is a highly anticipated event, and it has been every year since 1958. This day is the only one in the year when you can walk across this amazing bridge.Read full story
Delta County, MI

Add this Ghost Town in the Upper Peninsula to Your Summer Bucket List

Michigan is a state that is rich in history and overflowing with natural resources — and when you visit Fayette Historic State Park, you get to experience both the beauty of the past and the present. This state park, which is located in the Village of Garden in Delta County, features a historic townsite as well as a campground, harbor, beach, and five miles of trails.Read full story
1 comments
Kawkawlin, MI

Give Thanks and Enjoy Turkey Dinner All-Year-Round

Thanksgiving is a favorite holiday for a lot of people, and it’s a shame that we often only enjoy the traditional turkey-and-dressing dinner once a year. Well, you don’t have to anymore. In Kawkawlin, MI, the Turkey Roost makes Thanksgiving meals almost every day, and we think you should add it to your Michigan summer bucket list!Read full story
4 comments
Michigan State

Spend the Day in Michigan’s Largest State Park this Summer

Resting on the shore of Lake Superior, Porcupine Mountains Wilderness State Park encompasses about 60,000 acres, making it the biggest state park in Michigan. On top of that, it’s one of the few substantial wilderness areas that remain in the Midwest. The 35,000-acre, hardwood-hemlock forest has miles of streams and rivers as well as several waterfalls. All of these features mean tons of recreational activities for you.Read full story
Michigan State

Add These Fairy Tale-Like Bridges in Southern Michigan to Your Summer Bucket List

When it comes to beautiful parks, Michigan is anything but lacking. However, if you are looking for a park that offers both history and a mysterious charm, McCourtie Park in Hillsdale County is a perfect choice to add to your summer bucket list. This wonderful park has a great story, and visitors can peruse the grounds where grand parties were once held. Many people state that the landscape of this park is something that you would read about in a fairytale.Read full story

Add the “The Dragon” at Hardy Dam to your summer bucket list

More than 90 years ago, the Hardy Dam was constructed on the Muskegon River in Newaygo County, and it was known as the largest earthen dam east of the Mississippi River. The dam formed a lake — ironically known as Hardy Dam Pond — that boasts more than 50 miles of picturesque shoreline. Today, visitors can head to the lake and experience The Dragon — an invigorating natural surface trail that broke ground in 2019. This is the perfect adventure to add to your Michigan summer bucket list!Read full story
Michigan State

Enjoy a Taste of Nostalgia this Summer in Monroe Michigan

Tucked away in the southeast corner of Michigan is the historic city of Monroe, which boasts coastline views of Lake Erie. This is a community that was established in the 19th century and has held onto its charm. If you are looking to experience an era gone by in Michigan, then one of the best places that you can add to your Michigan summer bucket list is Monroe’s Original Hot Dog Stand.Read full story
5 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy