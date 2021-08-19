OnlyFans Will Ban Sexually Explicit Content Starting Oct 1- Was It Just a Matter of Time?

OnlyFans has quickly become the platform of choice for adult entertainers to solicit hundreds of thousands of dollars, and actually millions for from their fans.

However, OnlyFans officially updated their terms of service and will no longer allow sexually-explicit content. They released the following official statement:

"Effective 1 October 2021, OnlyFans will prohibit posting of any content containing sexually-explicit conduct. In order to ensure the long-term sustainability of our platform, and the continue to host an inclusive community of creators and fans, we must evolve our content guidelines,” the company said in a statement . OnlyFans will share more details about the move in the coming days and it promised to "actively support and guide our creators through this change in content guidelines.

These changes are to comply with the requests of our banking partners and payout providers.

We Will be sharing more details in the coming days and we will actively support and guide our creators through this change in content guidelines.

We remain dedicated to our community of 130 million users and over 2 millions creators that heave earned over $ 5 billion on our platform. "

People, creators, fans of creators are started to react. And it's not pretty.

Twitter user @KP11Studios posted:

@OnlyFans new policy update is a HUGE slap to all the sex workers who helped bring them to where they are today! Not to mention relegates sex work once again to operate in unsafe spaces! All to protect their relation with their investors...Reminder: SEX WORK IS LEGITIMATE WORK!

Aurora Haze @gamingth0tty tweeted: I really wish onlyfans had the balls to message its creators of its updates instead of just throwing them out to the media

eNo word yet from OnlyFans with how they plan to respond to the thousands of adult creators on their site who rely on their paid content as a source of income.

