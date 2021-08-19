No Deodorant Trend Exploding--But does it work?

Unless you completely avoid social media at all costs, you've possibly come across videos of people claiming to be ditching their deodorant. So this begs the question, why would someone want to do this?

As we become a more conscious society, people have started to question if it's healthy to essentially clog our pores with chemicals and antiperspirants to stop the natural body function of sweating.

Dr. Chan of Penn Medicine explains, “Your body does need to get rid of cancer-causing toxins, but that’s not done through sweating. Filtering toxins is done by your kidneys and liver, which remove toxins from your body by helping to produce urine or feces. Using antiperspirant to stop sweating shouldn’t affect your body’s ability to rid itself of toxins.”

Nonetheless, people aren't quite convinced. One simple search on Google about deodorant alternatives and you'll likely stumble upon a viral glycolic acid solution treatment for the underarms. Users swear The Ordinary's glycolic acid is the revolutionary way to ditch your deodorant.

TikTok user @dermguru, a medical doctor, gave her stamp of approval of this method in a video with the simple caption, "glycolic acid for armpit odor - it’s legit."

In fact, Matthew McConaughey just broke the internet by professing to not having worn deodorant for decades. What's even more interesting, colleagues claim he doesn't smell at all.

Dr. Zeichner notes that your skin's natural microbiome can potentially reset. "Antiperspirants work by lowering levels of odor-causing bacteria that live in the underarms," he says. "Some people speculate that stopping use will help your skin's natural microbiome reset, though it is unclear whether this has any significant impact on your health."

If you've jumped on the no deodorant trend, let us know in the comments how it's worked for you.

