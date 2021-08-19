No Deodorant Trend Exploding--But does it work?

ATReporting

Unless you completely avoid social media at all costs, you've possibly come across videos of people claiming to be ditching their deodorant. So this begs the question, why would someone want to do this?

As we become a more conscious society, people have started to question if it's healthy to essentially clog our pores with chemicals and antiperspirants to stop the natural body function of sweating.

Dr. Chan of Penn Medicine explains, “Your body does need to get rid of cancer-causing toxins, but that’s not done through sweating. Filtering toxins is done by your kidneys and liver, which remove toxins from your body by helping to produce urine or feces. Using antiperspirant to stop sweating shouldn’t affect your body’s ability to rid itself of toxins.”

Nonetheless, people aren't quite convinced. One simple search on Google about deodorant alternatives and you'll likely stumble upon a viral glycolic acid solution treatment for the underarms. Users swear The Ordinary's glycolic acid is the revolutionary way to ditch your deodorant.

TikTok user @dermguru, a medical doctor, gave her stamp of approval of this method in a video with the simple caption, "glycolic acid for armpit odor - it’s legit."

Video

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=193BQ6_0bWgBsI700

In fact, Matthew McConaughey just broke the internet by professing to not having worn deodorant for decades. What's even more interesting, colleagues claim he doesn't smell at all.

Dr. Zeichner notes that your skin's natural microbiome can potentially reset. "Antiperspirants work by lowering levels of odor-causing bacteria that live in the underarms," he says. "Some people speculate that stopping use will help your skin's natural microbiome reset, though it is unclear whether this has any significant impact on your health."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=166fyC_0bWgBsI700
Glycolic Acid 7% Toning Solution $8.79theordinary.com

If you've jumped on the no deodorant trend, let us know in the comments how it's worked for you.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 0

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_02136ff756c70314d66a8f1804ef998b.blob

Reporting up-to-news and breaking stories all from the comfort of your home. Tune in and watch out!

Virginia Beach, VA
504 followers
Loading

More from ATReporting

Is this going too far? Erika Jayne receives death threats online

Unless you've been living under a rock, you're probably aware that Erika Giradi (Erika Jayne is her stage name), is embroiled in a legal nightmare alongside her ex-husband, famed legal powerhouse, Tom Girardi.Read full story

Are you excited? Kylie Jenner is pregnant--multiple sources confirm

Kylie Jenner is expecting her second child. There's speculation that the father of her child is none other than Travis Scott, who happens to be the father of her first child--daughter Stormi.Read full story
3 comments

OnlyFans Will Ban Sexually Explicit Content Starting Oct 1- Was It Just a Matter of Time?

OnlyFans has quickly become the platform of choice for adult entertainers to solicit hundreds of thousands of dollars, and actually millions for from their fans. However, OnlyFans officially updated their terms of service and will no longer allow sexually-explicit content. They released the following official statement:Read full story

"Stripfluencer" - The Rise of the new YouTube Influencer: Why You Should Care

Upper left to right: Cristina Villegas, Nina Unrated, Yamilah "Yamz" and CatalinaATREPORTING. The world has been introduced to a different type of social media influencer. And this time, it's strippers; or more professionally referred to as dancers or entertainers. In fact, they've coined themselves #stripfluencers.Read full story

Leave Brittney alone star comes out as a transgender woman

Chris Crocker, who now goes by their new name, Cara Cunningham, revealed their officially transitioning into a woman. Cunnigham is a beloved internet celebrity whose original plea to "leave Brittney alone" seems to be incredibly relevant to recent reports of Brittney's father's stronghold on her life.Read full story
17 comments

Is the U.S. at Fault? Body Found in Wheel Cavity of U.S. Plane That Left Afghanistan

Hundreds of Afghan citizens desperately tried to board United States Planes as they exited Kabul, the capitol of Afghanistan. The United States Air Force confirmed that the body of an Afghan man was found in the landing gear of a C-17 plan exiting the Hamid Karzai International Airport. The human body in the landing gear made the plane temporarily inoperable.Read full story

Can People Tame Wild Animals? Woman Attacked by Alligator at Kids Birthday Party

The TikTok account @NowThis originally posted the unbelievable video. The footage shows a woman, identified as, Lindsay Bull, the alligator’s purported handler being dragged into the water of an alligator's enclosure.Read full story
26 comments

Bhad Bhabie is a Certified Millionaire Now - But Is She Deserving Of It?

Photo: Danielle Peskowitz Bregoli aka Bhad Bhabie@bhadbhabie. Bhad Bhabie, actually named Danielle Peskowitz Bregoli, rose to viral fame after her infamous stint on the Dr. Phil show. She famously coined the term, "Catch me outside" and "How bout dat?" [SIC].Read full story
19 comments

$153,000 from Ted Cruz's "Campaign" Used to Purchase Books Immediately After His Own Book Comes Out

In a concerning discovery, the United States Senator (R-Texas) from Texas found himself in a peculiar position.In the two months after his own book was released, entitled, "One Vote Away: How A Single Supreme Court Seat Can Change History" Ted Cruz's campaign mysteriously saw spending on books in the amount of $153,000.Read full story
Virginia Beach, VA

Virginia Beach Man Who Possessed Child Porn and Was Convicted in Shooting Detective Sentenced to 1,248 Years

Bryan Carl Cage, 46, faces charges in connection with a standoff on Tuesday, June 13, 2017. (Courtesy of Virginia Beach Police Department)Wavy. Justice has been served. The convicted fifty year-old resident of Virginia Beach, Virginia, is identified as Bryan Carl Cage. He was handed down a life sentence in addition to 1,248 years and 30 days to be exact for heinous crimes he committed.Read full story

$200k in GoFundMe Donations To ‘Mom’ of Three Girls Facing Eviction Admits the Children are Not Hers

The news source, CNN, originally shared the story of a Las Vegas woman who was facing eviction and claimed to be in financial despair. The woman has been identified as Dasha Perltrece Kelly. She's listed as the fundraiser organizer on the gofundme site collecting donations on her behalf. The news source CNN original incorrectly reported Dasha as the "mother" of three girls.Read full story
17 comments
Norfolk, VA

Cold Case Murder of Christopher Cummings Sees Justice: 4 Men Receive 15 Charges Each for Killing

Former First Lady Michelle Obama (left) and the late Christopher Cummings (right)Www.medium.com. Christopher Cummings is the murdered nephew of the late former United States Representative, Elijah Cummings. Best known for his civil rights advocacy and serving in Maryland's 7th congressional district from 1996 until his death in 2019.Read full story
4 comments
Portsmouth, VA

Former Portsmouth Police Officer Charged with Rape Pleads Guilty to Lesser Charge

Cleshaun Cox, is the former Portsmouth Police Department Officer now charged with the rape and abduction of a teenage-aged girl for an incident that took place on May 27, 2019. She was 17 years old at the time. Today, August 12, 2021, he pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of carnal knowledge and abduction after his charge of rape was amended in court.Read full story
Virginia Beach, VA

VB School Board Votes: Mandatory Mask Policy To Take Effect

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA. - Tuesday night, August 10, 2021, Virginia Beach (VB) School leaders congregated to battle it out, or rather, discuss the upcoming school year mask policy. In the early hours of Wednesday morning, marking 1:00 a.m. on August 11, 2021, the vote was cast by the board 7-4 to making a mandatory mask-wearing policy for all students and school staff.Read full story
3 comments
Virginia Beach, VA

Extra SNAP Benefits To Be Loaded on Eligible EBT Cards Starting Aug.16

This just in. Emergency EBT allotments will be loaded onto eligible Electric Benefits Transfer (EBT) cards starting August 16, 2021, the Virginia Department of Social Services reports.Read full story
25 comments
Virginia State

Virginia Hospitals Stop Mental Health Patient Admissions Amidst Reports of Staffing Shortages

https://depositphotos.com/stock-photos/hospital.html. In troubling news, Virginia closed admissions to mental health hospitals due to healthcare worker shortages over the weekend. This decision comes after multiple resignations were received this month from mental health professionals. Who seemingly, must have had a common underlying reason to quit.Read full story
Virginia Beach, VA

Tornado Watch Issued for Hampton Roads Area - 1:48 p.m.

The government agency, the National Weather Service, issued a tornado watch for the Hampton Roads, VA area, effective 1:48 p.m. on July 8, 2021, and set it to end at 11:00 p.m.Read full story
Virginia Beach, VA

2.8 Million Dollar Plot of Land Secured for Virginia Beach Pharrel-Backed Surf Park

https://www.surfer.com/features/pharrell-williams-to-back-proposal-for-virginia-beach-wave-pool/. If you didn't already know, American singer-songwriter, Pharrell Williams was born in Virginia Beach, Virginia. He ended up forming the R&B group, The Neptunes in the 1990s, and in 1999 he formed the group N.E.R.D., as the lead vocalist.Read full story
Hampton, VA

First Black Police Chief In Hampton Starts First Day In New Assignment

HAMPTON, VA. - In a historic moment, Hampton Virginia's first black police chief will take on the senior role. Chief Mark Talbot will officially start his new assignment on Tuesday, July 6th, 2021. Talbot is a Norristown, Pennsylvania transplant. He successfully completed numerous interviews with various staff members, city officials, and decision-makers to secure the coveted position. In what we imagine was a competitive process, Hampton City Manager, Mary Bunting described Talbot as the: "top choice after each round of the comprehensive interview process, which included more than 35 community leaders and staff.”Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy