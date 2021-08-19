"Stripfluencer" - The Rise of the new YouTube Influencer: Why You Should Care

Upper left to right: Cristina Villegas, Nina Unrated, Yamilah "Yamz" and Catalina ATREPORTING

The world has been introduced to a different type of social media influencer. And this time, it's strippers; or more professionally referred to as dancers or entertainers. In fact, they've coined themselves #stripfluencers.

Youtube has become the launching ground for some of the industry's biggest stripper influencers such as Cristina Villegas, who owns dance wear company Tina V and dabbles in real estate investments. Or Nina Unrated who runs a very successful OnlyFans account and has multiple YouTube channels that generate substantial revenue. These women all have one thing in common--they have taken their stripper careers and exploded them into multi-business, revenue generating enterprises.

Nina Unrated pictured with a Youtube Silver Play Button Award @ninaunrated

It's important to note that society commonly incorrectly associates dancers with an untrue assumption they perform sex work. However, dancers are quickly becoming entrepreneurs in their own right. They're hired at clubs or other venues to entertain guests and spend time with patrons--absolutely no sex involved which is classified as prostitution, an entirely different industry. However, many of them have moved on from working at clubs and the sky seems to be the limit.

If you've ever gone down the YouTube Stripfluencer rabbit hole, you've more than likely been entranced by gorgeous women counting thousands of dollar bills and almost always saying nonchalantly, "Tonight was okay money-wise." And if you haven't finished a mundane 40-hour workweek at your corporate job and fantasized about what it would be like to work a few hours a week at a strip club and take in thousands of dollars, you may be living to yourself.

Catalina Basilia is an up and coming stripfluencer blogger who has a growing Youtube following and shares realistic videos of a day in her life as a dancer.

Catalina Basilia @Whoiscatalina

It's not uncommon for these women to make anywhere from $2,000 to $10,000 a week depending on which club they're working at or how many hours they worked in one week.

Cristina Villegas pictured with a Mercedes SUV @cristina.villegas

What's most impressive is how these women handle the hate the receive and unity with the other women in their industry. Put simply, they're unbothered. They know who they are, they know where they're going, and they really don't care what any of us think. It's something we can all take notes on and do better at.

Yamilah Ngyen, a completely down to earth Youtube Stripfluencer lists her Instagram bio as "Investor | Author | Biz Owner 💼." She just launched her book, "The Hidden Diaries of a Young Woman," and she has no plans on stopping there. In fact, she also offers a completely free thirty minute consultation to discuss goals and future plans with her followers.

Yamilah Nguyen poses with her new book yamilahnguyen.com

One thing is for sure, these women aren't going anywhere any time soon and they are completely breaking societal stigmas, stereotypes, and glass ceilings along their way.

