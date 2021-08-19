Leave Brittney alone star comes out as a transgender woman

Chris Crocker, who now goes by their new name, Cara Cunningham, revealed their officially transitioning into a woman. Cunnigham is a beloved internet celebrity whose original plea to "leave Brittney alone" seems to be incredibly relevant to recent reports of Brittney's father's stronghold on her life.

Moreover, the internet darling has dazzled fans for years with their comedic videos, photos, and very raw insights into their daily family life.

They have an OnlyFans account which costs $6.99 to subscribe to. Their OnlyFans profile reads, "This is a place for my exclusive content!"

Cunningham's coming out as a transgender woman is news to their social media followers. On August 17, 2021, Cara posted a heartfelt update to her one million followers.

Furthermore, Cara made it very clear that she was paying for her transition. Amongst her family obligations and other bills, she's saved up enough money to start her hormone replacement therapy.

The original 'Leave Britney Alone' video was sold as non-fungible token NFT for almost $44,000 USD.

Their latest post blasts a follower who criticized their decision to come out:

Cara closes her rebuttal to the commentator by saying, "Living with gender dysphoria is about so much more than what you see on the outside. Have a great day & some respect on the side."

