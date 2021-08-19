Can People Tame Wild Animals? Woman Attacked by Alligator at Kids Birthday Party

Lindsay Bull and Darth Gator TMZ

The TikTok account @NowThis originally posted the unbelievable video. The footage shows a woman, identified as, Lindsay Bull, the alligator’s purported handler being dragged into the water of an alligator's enclosure.

In the video, the woman can be seen reaching for the gator, with her hand dangerously close to the reptile’s mouth. In a split second, the gator seems to latch onto her hand and drags her into its water enclosure. The alligator began to initiate a death toll, before party goers jumped in to help the victim.

Watch the video here.

PubMd.gov states: The death roll appears to help circumvent the feeding morphology of the alligator. Shear forces generated by the spinning maneuver are predicted to increase disproportionately with alligator size, allowing dismemberment of large prey.

Apparently, Lindsay is an animal handler at Scales and Tails in Utah. the owner, Shane Richin, credits Lindsay’s training for the preservation of her limbs. Richin points out that Lindsay allowing her body to go limp prevented the severing of limbs when the animal went into a roll.

Lindsay sustained fractures and tendon damage as well as a large laceration to her hand.

She’s expected to fully heal and is in good spirits. In fact, she said she doesn’t blame the gator, coyly name, Darth Gator.

The heroic man in the video has been identified as Donnie Wiseman. Donnie immediately jumped in to help Lindsay when the gator latched onto her.

Lindsay Bull, Alligator Attack Survivor. Pictured here with her dogs. TMZ

