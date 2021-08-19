Is the U.S. at Fault? Body Found in Wheel Cavity of U.S. Plane That Left Afghanistan

Hundreds of Afghan citizens desperately tried to board United States Planes as they exited Kabul, the capitol of Afghanistan.

The United States Air Force confirmed that the body of an Afghan man was found in the landing gear of a C-17 plan exiting the Hamid Karzai International Airport. The human body in the landing gear made the plane temporarily inoperable.

Humanitarian groups and political officials are calling upon the United States to evacuate vulnerable citizens out of Afghanistan which has now almost completely fallen to the Taliban.

Disturbing images and video footage has flooded the internet that shows Afghans desperate to flee their country after the Taliban takeover. People can be seen falling from the sky as those who attempted to hang onto the exterior of the C-17 plane ascends from the tarmac.

The Taliban hold has shocked the world as hundreds of innocent children, women and men fear for their lives.

Another video clip shared by the Asvaka News agency shows hundred of people running along side the U.S. aircraft as it attempts to take off. The Afghanistan citizens are making an apparent desperate attempt to save themselves from the nightmarish state of their homeland.

Recently, President Joe Biden made a claim to exit Afghanistan by August 31, 2021. Calling it "overdue." Citizens of the U.S. are torn on who is at fault for the recent terrorist group uprising.

Some veterans have mixed thoughts on the war that has been ongoing since the September 11, 2001 attack. They want to know they fought for something.

It's not clear if U.S. assistance in the war torn country will extend past August 31, 2021.

Photo: An Afghan man paints over a billboard outside of his beauty salon SKyNews

