$153,000 from Ted Cruz's "Campaign" Used to Purchase Books Immediately After His Own Book Comes Out

Ted Cruz

In a concerning discovery, the United States Senator (R-Texas) from Texas found himself in a peculiar position.In the two months after his own book was released, entitled, "One Vote Away: How A Single Supreme Court Seat Can Change History" Ted Cruz's campaign mysteriously saw spending on books in the amount of $153,000.

Even more interesting, reports claim he also received $320,000 in advance payment from his book's publisher Regnery Publishing in 2020.

In a financial document that can be found online here, filed 8/16/21 at 12:58 p.m., several royalty payments be found to Senator Cruz including the $320,000 amount paid by Regnery Publishing, Washington DC.

Financial Disclosures Annual Report for Calendar 2020 The Honorable Rafael E Cruz (Cruz, Ted) Zach EversonForbes Staff

On a Federal Election Committee (FEC) REPORT OF RECEIPTS AND DISBURSEMENTS filing, Cruz's campaigns doesn't specify which books were purchased, however, the amount totals $153,000 at retailer Books-a-Million.

The information we've obtained claims "According to the filing, the campaign spent $40,000 on October 15, two weeks after his book was published. In early November, it spent another $11,900. The biggest spend came on December 1, when his campaign spent $111,900 on books."

The website www.booksamillion.com still lists Cruz's book on their sit priced at $28.99 for a hardcover copy. However, an availability status has been updated,"Sorry: This item is not currently available."

The FEC Advisory opinion states: A campaign committee may incur costs to promote the candidate's book without violating the ban on personal use of campaign funds because the candidate will donate all royalties to charity. In fact, someone from Cruz's campaigns maintains that Senator Cruz hasn't taken any monies for personal profit related to his book sales.

However, in April of this year, Cruz found himself in hot water after an ethics watchdog group found that his campaign spent over $18,000 dollar in Facebook advertising for his new book. That means he could have been using campaign money for personal gain, the Campaign Legal Center CLC said. Furthermore, the Campaign Legal Center said the adverts were illegal because he receives royalties on his book.

Cruz has not yet commented on this recent news concerning his campaign spending.

