VB School Board Votes: Mandatory Mask Policy To Take Effect

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA. - Tuesday night, August 10, 2021, Virginia Beach (VB) School leaders congregated to battle it out, or rather, discuss the upcoming school year mask policy.

In the early hours of Wednesday morning, marking 1:00 a.m. on August 11, 2021, the vote was cast by the board 7-4 to making a mandatory mask-wearing policy for all students and school staff.

This decision comes on the heels of school-aged families' outcry and rallies against continued mask-wearing policies. Some protesting signs at the meeting read, "Let Them Breathe," in an apparent plea to ban masks on children.

Zak Dahlheimer@ZakDahlheimer posted on Twitter a live update of the meeting at approximately 7:41 p.m. on August 10, 2021, "So far it’s been mixed with many speaking against masks or for an optional mask policy; a good number of folks, including students, have also spoke in favor of masks for the upcoming school year. One person was asked to leave following speaking after yelling to board.@WTKR3"

The meeting heard several speakers rally for masks to be worn in schools while the opposing rargument largely favored parents' ability to decide if their children should wear masks. The assembly got tense at times and one attendee was escorted out of the building after using profanity.

Meanwhile, the Virginia Beach City Public Schools official Facebook page remain mum. However, concerned parents didn't miss the chance to voice their frustrtaions or support of the new policy in the comments section of the page's unrelated last post.

One Facebook user comment, "No masks for kids!!" while another retorted with, "Please do enlighten me with your anti-mask science." The subject of masks admist the Coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic has long divided the population on differences of opinions.

The new mandate go into effect as soon as Aug. 16 and will stay in effect until COVID-19 metrics locally show decreasing numbers.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

