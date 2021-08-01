5 Top Fine-Dining’s restaurants in Dallas You Must Bookmark for the next special occasion

Photo by Jay Wennington on Unsplash

Whether you want to celebrate an anniversary, or a birthday party, there's a high chance you'd be looking to book a fine-dining restaurant. But the search, often done in a rush could be disappointing. So we have curated this list of the top five fine dining restaurants that you can take your special someone to.

1. The Capital Grille

The Capital Grille is located just opposite to an upscale steakhouse chain. It is a perfectly decorated fine dining restaurant for you to go on a date night. Everything about this restaurant are perfect.

Operational hours – 11am to 9pm

Costly - $$$

Bar – Yes

Website - http://niwabbq.com/menu

Customer review – “This was an amazing date night!! The service was amazing soo spot on.. The drinks were spot on as a former bartender.. The aged steak was mouthwatering. The desert was very tasty & flawless”

2. Fearing's Restaurant

Fearing's Restaurant is an upscale restaurant located at an upscale neighborhood. You can get perfect dishes in here, which are paired with an excellent ambience and excellent food.

Operational hours – 7am - 11am 11:30 am–2 pm, 5:30 pm - 10 pm

Costly - $$$

Bar – Yes

Website - https://fearingsrestaurant.com/menu/dinner/

Customer review – “Phenomenal. Everything from the bread to the entrée to deconstructed pecan pie was absolutely on point. Service was top notch and decor, and cleanliness was outstanding. Worth the money. Can't recommend enough.”

3. Cafe Pacific

Cafe Pacific is a perfectly fine dining restaurant available for people who wish to enjoy seafood. The restaurant has a formal and plush environment.

Operational hours – 11:30AM–10PM

Costly - $$$

Bar – Yes

Website - https://www.opentable.com/restaurant/profile/66694?ref=1068

Customer review – “We ended up coming here two days in a row...so I thinks its safe to say the food is great! Along with the service! First day we had lunch/dinner the food was so good that after hearing about the famous brunch the next day definitely wanted to try it out...imand everything was great honestly if you haven't been try them out!”

4. Eddie V's Prime Seafood

Eddie V's Prime Seafood belongs to an elegant fine dining chain. The best thing about this restaurant is the presence of a dedicated cocktail lounge. If you can go there in the evenings, you can experience live jazz music as well.

Operational hours – 4PM–10PM

Costly - $$$

Bar – Yes

Website - https://www.eddiev.com/

Customer review – “I was visiting Dallas and my dear friend, and his family took me out to this wonderful seafood restaurant due to my dietary restrictions.”

5. Ocean Prime

Ocean Prime has received a lot of positive attention due to sophisticated décor. You can also find a menu filled with classic steak and seafood in here as well. You will be impressed with the menu offered in the restaurant.

Operational hours – 4PM–10PM

Costly - $$$

Bar – Yes

Website - http://www.ocean-prime.com/locations-menus/dallas-uptown/dallas-reservations

Customer review – “The best customer service at the bar!!! The drinks were amazing, and I did not have to wait on my refills. We had dinner and the food was so great! Will definitely come back and hope to have the same bartender.”

