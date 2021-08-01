Dallas, TX

5 Top Fine-Dining’s restaurants in Dallas You Must Bookmark for the next special occasion

Asmita Karanje

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15XgrF_0bDfoFcv00
Photo by Jay Wennington on Unsplash

Whether you want to celebrate an anniversary, or a birthday party, there's a high chance you'd be looking to book a fine-dining restaurant. But the search, often done in a rush could be disappointing. So we have curated this list of the top five fine dining restaurants that you can take your special someone to.

1. The Capital Grille

The Capital Grille is located just opposite to an upscale steakhouse chain. It is a perfectly decorated fine dining restaurant for you to go on a date night. Everything about this restaurant are perfect.

Operational hours – 11am to 9pm

Costly - $$$

Bar – Yes

Website - http://niwabbq.com/menu

Customer review – “This was an amazing date night!! The service was amazing soo spot on.. The drinks were spot on as a former bartender.. The aged steak was mouthwatering. The desert was very tasty & flawless”

2. Fearing's Restaurant

Fearing's Restaurant is an upscale restaurant located at an upscale neighborhood. You can get perfect dishes in here, which are paired with an excellent ambience and excellent food.

Operational hours – 7am - 11am 11:30 am–2 pm, 5:30 pm - 10 pm

Costly - $$$

Bar – Yes

Website - https://fearingsrestaurant.com/menu/dinner/

Customer review – “Phenomenal. Everything from the bread to the entrée to deconstructed pecan pie was absolutely on point. Service was top notch and decor, and cleanliness was outstanding. Worth the money. Can't recommend enough.”

3. Cafe Pacific

Cafe Pacific is a perfectly fine dining restaurant available for people who wish to enjoy seafood. The restaurant has a formal and plush environment.

Operational hours – 11:30AM–10PM

Costly - $$$

Bar – Yes

Website - https://www.opentable.com/restaurant/profile/66694?ref=1068

Customer review – “We ended up coming here two days in a row...so I thinks its safe to say the food is great! Along with the service! First day we had lunch/dinner the food was so good that after hearing about the famous brunch the next day definitely wanted to try it out...imand everything was great honestly if you haven't been try them out!”

4. Eddie V's Prime Seafood

Eddie V's Prime Seafood belongs to an elegant fine dining chain. The best thing about this restaurant is the presence of a dedicated cocktail lounge. If you can go there in the evenings, you can experience live jazz music as well.

Operational hours – 4PM–10PM

Costly - $$$

Bar – Yes

Website - https://www.eddiev.com/

Customer review – “I was visiting Dallas and my dear friend, and his family took me out to this wonderful seafood restaurant due to my dietary restrictions.”

5. Ocean Prime

Ocean Prime has received a lot of positive attention due to sophisticated décor. You can also find a menu filled with classic steak and seafood in here as well. You will be impressed with the menu offered in the restaurant.

Operational hours – 4PM–10PM

Costly - $$$

Bar – Yes

Website - http://www.ocean-prime.com/locations-menus/dallas-uptown/dallas-reservations

Customer review – “The best customer service at the bar!!! The drinks were amazing, and I did not have to wait on my refills. We had dinner and the food was so great! Will definitely come back and hope to have the same bartender.”

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 0

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_925f6aab5f8061c5adf2136cd550f70c.blob

Thinker, self-experimenter, and a newbie writer. I write about personal growth, socio-political issues, and career advice.

Dallas, TX
990 followers
Loading

More from Asmita Karanje

Dallas, TX

5 Best Bubble Tea Spots in Dallas

A bubble tea can provide the best experience to you while you are going through a hot and sunny day in Dallas. Here are some of the best Bubble Tea spots that you can see in Dallas as of now.Read full story
Dallas, TX

6 Top Japanese Restaurants You Must Check Out in Dallas

If you are interested enjoying Japanese foods, you should take a look at the best Japanese restaurants located in Dallas. Here’s a list of 6 such restaurants that you can find.Read full story

7 Top LGBTQ+ Events That Celebrate Diversity in Dallas

When we think of LGBTQ+ events the first thing that comes to mind is the Gay parade. But the celebrations need not stop with just one event especially when there are so many events where you can celebrate diversity while helping out on those funding programs for good causes.Read full story
2 comments
Dallas, TX

9 Best Sports Bars of Dallas You Must Check Out

If you need a place to catch a game, Dallas has several excellent places to watch these events. Check out some of the lively sports bars in Dallas where you and your friends can have a wonderful time.Read full story
Dallas, TX

8 Hidden Spots to Have a Wholesome Brunch in Dallas

Dallas offers you an unlimited choice of breakfast and brunch spots that will surely make you come back for more. Check out these places for your eating pleasure. With five locations in Dallas, you will have an easy time eating at this bakery/deli/pancake house rolled into one classic restaurant. Their menu has extraordinary selections offering everything from cheese blintzes, potato pancakes, knishes, omelets to pigs in a blanket.Read full story

6 Best Breweries of Dallas You Must Check Out

Check out a local brewery during your next visit to get a sense of the Dallas beer scene. Dallas abounds with so many great watering holes, here are some to start with. Craft and Growler is one of the first craft beer bars in Dallas. Located just outside the Fair Park grounds, guests are invited to pull up keg stools to sample their wide array of local craft beers or get growlers filled to go.Read full story

7 Free Things To Do In Dallas

There are many things you can see and do for free in Dallas. So, don’t miss out on treating yourself to history lessons while visiting some of the best historic sights in the city.Read full story

8 Museums in Dallas That Will Take You Back to the Yesteryears

Go down the memory lane by visiting these historic museums in Dallas. Remember the bygone days and learn how these museums serve as a resource for the study and promotion of a deeper understanding of American history.Read full story

9 Dog-Friendly Parks in Dallas to Spend Your Summer

Here is a list of dog-friendly parks that you can enjoy with your furry friend this summer. These dog parks have unique features that allow you and your pup to exercise, play, and even make friends.Read full story

8 Places to Explore the Nightlife of Dallas

Navigating the diverse Dallas nightlife can be difficult with the shifting venues in every neighborhood. Check out these eight clubs any day of the week for a guaranteed good time.Read full story
1 comments

7 New Restaurants and Bars You Must Check Out on Dallas' Lowest Greenville

Lowest Greenville is one of Dallas’ most vibrant dining districts. This summer, Lowest Greenville will be a center of activity with new restaurateurs actively moving in. Here is a look at all the new restaurants opening in the neighborhood this summer. They are listed in the order they are expected to open in Lowest Greenville.Read full story

14 Things You Can Do in Dallas This Last Week of July

Nothing beats having a fun summer in Dallas. Either visiting with friends or family, check out our picks to keep you cool, entertained, and engaged with the best Dallas has to offer in what to drink, do and enjoy this July and the rest of the summertime.Read full story

Where To Find Dallas' Best Dessert Places

No other menu category so perfectly envelops the concept of comfort food as dessert. Desserts can be warm as a hug or cool as a light winter breeze. Even people who generally don't like sweet food have their specific preferences. Dallas is a sprawling city, with many dessert shops one can rummage through.Read full story

5 Italian Restaurants You Must Check Out In Dallas

To say that Italian cuisine has slowly become a facet of American culture as a whole would be an understatement. It has seeped its way in via dishes that are now considered classics. For example, the New York Pizza or hoagies all have their origins somewhere in Italy.Read full story

5 Top Meditterranean Restaurants You Must Try in Dallas

Mediterranean cuisine has rightfully earned its place as one of the most recognized culinary experiences across the world. The vibrant colors, the burning savory sensation, and the delicious blend of thousand different spices make it one of the most sought-after cuisines around the globe.Read full story
3 comments

5 Best Korean Restaurants In Dallas You Must Check Out This Summer

Korean culture's becoming an international sensation. Be it K-pop stars jamming over Spotify or K-dramas possessing nearly every laptop and TV screen accessible by teenagers. Certainly an exciting phenomenon, but we're here to talk about food. Korean cuisine's a marvel to behold, and we're just glad it's finally getting all the deserved love and attention.Read full story

5 Top Vegan Restaurants You Must Try in Dallas

There are many excellent vegan restaurants located in the Dallas-Fort Worth metropolitan area. On a vegan diet, you could enjoy eating foods made from plants such as fruits and vegetables, legumes, and many more. Here are some of the best vegan restaurants you can find in Dallas and its suburbs.Read full story

5 Best Chinese Restaurants in Dallas

Chinese cuisine is an important part of Chinese culture, and it includes cuisines from various regions of China as well as cuisines from Chinese immigrants who have immigrated to other parts of the world. Dallas is one of the places where the Asian population is increasing which created a diversity of food options especially Chinese cuisine.Read full story

5 Restaurants You Must Explore for Best Sushi in Dallas

Good sushi is, agreeably, difficult to come by. And when you finally find a good place, the price tags will have you tearing up. We present you with our picks for the five best sushi places in Dallas to avoid all that.Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy