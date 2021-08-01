5 Best Bubble Tea Spots in Dallas

Photo by George Zheng on Unsplash

A bubble tea can provide the best experience to you while you are going through a hot and sunny day in Dallas. Here are some of the best Bubble Tea spots that you can see in Dallas as of now.

1. Panda Tea

Panda Tea is a modern bubble tea location that you can discover in Dallas. You can expect to get Bubble tea in numerous flavors here in this bubble tea spot.

Operational hours – 12pm to 8pm

Costly - $$

Bar - No

Website - http://www.pandateashop.com/menu

Customer review – “First time here and we loved it. I loved their Spicy ramen with the Strawberry mango smoothie”

2. Dottea

Dottea offers a variety of tea options, including bubble tea. The staff working at Dottea are nice and super helpful. You can get their help to enjoy the best bubble tea options in Dallas.

Operational hours – 12pm to 8pm

Costly - $$

Bar - No

Website - https://www.facebook.com/dotteadallas/

Customer review – “Hands down, this has got to be the best place to get a great cup of milk tea. I have tried out other boba places, don’t get me wrong they are all decent but, nothing matches what this store has to offer. Every time I walk in I am always feeling welcomed by the Owners. Best boba place in my personal opinion!!”

3. Fat Straws Bubble Tea (Forest)

If you are interested in trying unique and one of a kind bubble tea options in Dallas, you may take a look at this restaurant. You can also take a look at the desserts along with your bubble tea.

Operational hours – 11am to 9pm

Costly - $$$

Bar - No

Website - https://www.facebook.com/dotteadallas/

Customer review – “I love Fat Straws. It's cute and fun, but obviously as a snack or dessert. I stopped in and ordered a mango chamoy (literally a mangonada) and enjoyed it a lot. This is exactly the kind of place you should go on a hot summer day.”

4. Sharetea

Sharetea is a brand from Taiwan. It offers a variety of tea drinks for the people in Dallas. They include bubble tea, milk tea, and even frozen tea.

Operational hours – 10am to 8pm

Costly - $$

Bar - No

Website - http://shareteagalleriadallas.com/

Customer review – “This place was so so nice and the servers were so nice and polite and very welcoming. And also the environment was VERY welcoming. loved it”

5. Fruitealicious Boba Tea

You can discover a variety of creative beverages here at Fruitealicious Boba Tea. Among them, you can discover multiple bubble tea options as well. You will never get bored with the selection of beverages that are available in here.

Operational hours – 12pm to 9pm

Costly - $$

Bar - No

Website - https://www.fruitealicious.com/

Customer review – “Superfast service, awesome taste and great choices... you just can't go wrong when you are in the mood for a Bubble Tea at this place...”

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.