6 Top Japanese Restaurants You Must Check Out in Dallas

If you are interested enjoying Japanese foods, you should take a look at the best Japanese restaurants located in Dallas. Here’s a list of 6 such restaurants that you can find.

1. Niwa Japanese BBQ

Anyone who is interested in Japanese BBQ can think about visiting Niwa Japanese BBQ It offers excellent food along with cocktails in a perfect atmosphere.

Operational hours - 6pm to 11pm / Closed on Wednesdays

Costly - $$

Bar – Yes

Website - http://niwabbq.com/menu

Customer review – “Have been here multiple times with friends and family and it was always fun. Parking was the only bad thing about this place. Would highly recommend making a reservation at least 2 hours ahead.”

2. WAYA Japanese Izakaya

WAYA Japanese Izakaya is a small laid back restaurant that offers a perfect dining experience to the guests. Anyone who wants to experience authentic Japanese dumplings can buy WAYA Japanese Izakaya.

Operational hours – 5pm to 10:30pm

Costly - $

Bar – No

Website - https://www.clover.com/online-ordering/waya-japanese-izakaya-dallas

Customer review – “I'm surprised by the high reviews, which was why we tried this. We ordered the chicken ramen, edamame, French fries, and pork curry. Everything was sooo Salty and overpowering. We could barely finish the food and felt a bit sick afterwards.”

3. Mr. Sushi

Mr. Sushi is one of the most popular places available for you to enjoy Japanese foods based in Dallas. There is an impressive collection of Japanese foods offered at Mr. Sushi.

Operational hours – 4:30pm to 9:30pm

Costly - $$

Bar – No

Website - http://www.mrsushidallas.com/

Customer review – “This is my wife favorite restaurant; we have been going there for over 20 years. All employees are related, in some cases three generations. Service is top notch. Incredible experience in dining out. Everyone there is friendly.”

4. Sushi Robata

Sushi Robata is another great Japanese restaurant available for the people to enjoy authentic Japanese foods including Sushi. Quality and service offered to the guests by this restaurant are excellent.

Operational hours – 11:30AM–2PM, 5:30–10:30PM

Costly - $$$

Bar – No

Website - http://places.singleplatform.com/sushi-robata/menu?ref=google

Customer review – “my Japanese coworker recommended this restaurant since he is a frequent user so i chose this place to celebrate my friend's birthday. it was a Thursday night but very busy and packed. i enjoyed great authentic Japanese dishes but the serving amount was small compared to the prices. the wait staff were welcoming and kind. overall had a good experience.”

5. Sa Sa Sushi

Sa Sa Sushi is among the most reputed Japanese restaurants that you can find out there in Dallas. This Japanese restaurant is not about Sushi, but you can expect to find numerous other dishes. If you are planning to visit this restaurant, you should try seafood dishes.

Operational hours – 11AM–2:30PM, 5–10PM

Costly - $$$

Bar – No

Website - http://sasasushidallas.com

Customer review – “This place is spectacular especially during their lunch special! We had the lunch box (bento box), great deal! It started with soup and followed with the our choices of crunchy and spicy tuna roll (it’s not so spicy so get it), as well as tempura and CA roll. This is definitely my go to sushi place from here on out.”

6. Uchi

At Uchi, you can get yourself exposed to modern Japanese cuisine. This restaurant is quite popular for both sushi as well as cooked seafood.

Operational hours – 4pm to 9:30pm

Costly - $$

Bar – No

Website - https://www.uchidallas.com/dine-in

Customer review – “The best sushi I ever had. I highly recommend this place to celebrate any of your special occasions in your life. Try to pick the chef’s tasting menu and you’d never be disappointed. Every dish I had was equally good.”

