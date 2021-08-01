7 Top LGBTQ+ Events That Celebrate Diversity in Dallas

When we think of LGBTQ+ events the first thing that comes to mind is the Gay parade. But the celebrations need not stop with just one event especially when there are so many events where you can celebrate diversity while helping out on those funding programs for good causes.

Check out these events happening all year round.

Dallas LGBTQ+ Wedding Expo

If you want to get married to your significant other, check out the Dallas 11th annual LGBTQ Wedding Expo on Sunday, August 8, 2021. The LGBTQ -friendly staffs, travel professionals, and suppliers are always available to help you out and make your day extra special.

This is an event where you are welcome, accepted, and inspired. Be a part of their same love, same rights wedding event.

Black Tie Dinner

For several years, the Black Tie Dinner has been a philanthropic event every November and is regularly attended by celebrities. Enjoy the live performances at this longest-running and one of the largest fundraising dinners in the USA.

The event gives the proceeds from the dinner to twenty selected North Texas beneficiaries.

Turtle Creek Chorale Concert Series

This award-winning chorale group is 200 male members performing annually on a mainstage concert series. There are also three smaller ensembles performing throughout the year including holidays, spring, and summer events.

Catch one of their performances on your next trip to Dallas.

Gaybingo

The Resource Center presents this event every third Saturday of each month from January to November. The night is filled with a drag queen host, comedy, and entertainment. Since 2001 Gaybingo has provided special and enjoyable events that have given life-changing support to people in need and strengthen their communities.

Numerous volunteers have continuously given their talents, skills, time, and energy to make this event run for how many years and more years to come.

Dallas Red Party

It is a fundraising effort to raise money and awareness for individuals affected by HIV/AIDS. The Dallas Red Party is hosted by the Dallas Red Foundation and is held every year in September.

Lambda Legal Landmark Dinner

Don’t forget to join the celebration of the Lambda Legal wins that have propelled equality forward and talk over the obstacles yet to come at their annual dinner in August and other events throughout the year.

The event includes an open bar, elegant dinner, and entertainment.

Diffa Wreath Collection

DIFFA Dallas asks designers from all over the country to design a one-of-a-kind holiday wreath for patrons to bid on a silent auction event. Held in November, the Diffa Wreath Collection features handmade wreaths and works of art that are auctioned off at the end of the evening.

All the proceeds in this event will go towards grants for HIV/AIDS service organizations in North Texas.

There are so many exciting events just in Dallas alone, they also celebrate events held on other months of the year such as the event in the House of Diffa where fashion, philanthropy, and after-party are merged as one, the Dallas Pride where LGTBQ members from around the world congregate for family pride zone, music festival and the famous Allan Ross Texas Freedom Parade, or Toast to Life celebrating annual outstanding life-saving accomplishments of the LGBTQ community.

All of these affairs are for fun, entertainment, and most of all for a good cause.

