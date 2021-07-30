8 Hidden Spots to Have a Wholesome Brunch in Dallas

Photo by Rachel Park on Unsplash

Dallas offers you an unlimited choice of breakfast and brunch spots that will surely make you come back for more. Check out these places for your eating pleasure.

CINDI’S DELI

With five locations in Dallas, you will have an easy time eating at this bakery/deli/pancake house rolled into one classic restaurant. Their menu has extraordinary selections offering everything from cheese blintzes, potato pancakes, knishes, omelets to pigs in a blanket.

They also serve freshly baked rye bread, pastries, custom cakes, and bagels. Don’t forget also their wide array of sandwiches, fish platters, spaghetti, Matzo ball soup, stuff cabbages, fish stews, and many more. Breakfast is served all day so you will not miss out on anything.

CRICKLES AND CO.

If you're looking for breakfast or brunch, this is the place to go. This cafe, located in Oak Lawn serves breakfast and lunch all day. Satisfy your cravings with its muffins, cookies, and cinnamon rolls, plus many baked goods and cakes made to order.

Try their Vegan Wrap for vegan breakfast or their Texas Cackleberry Sandwich. And don’t forget to order a Bloody Mary as well.

ORIGINAL MARKET DINER

This Oak Lawn diner is well-known for its classic home-style breakfast menu. You can choose a variety of options such as chicken fried steak or pork chops and two eggs or you can create your own breakfast.

Their enormous servings of breakfast, brunch, lunch, and dinner menu have your cravings covered. Breakfast is served the whole day so you can always pop in at your convenience.

SAN MARTIN BAKERY

This artisan bakery brings a taste of Central America to Dallas, making breakfast a true experience. Choose a classic breakfast or go on an adventure with their traditional delicacies, such as the Salvadoreno or the Dobladas Breakfast.

There are also sweet pastries and specialty bread to complete your breakfast experience.

SNOOZE

Snooze AM Eatery is a breakfast and brunch restaurant with a vibrant yet casual atmosphere. Enjoy their traditional breakfast, create your own, or go for the pancake of the day.

All their recipes are made of real ingredients which are responsibly sourced and thoughtfully prepared. At Snooze, a breakfast can turn into a party.

This retro-style restaurant has three locations in Dallas alone. And you can bring your beloved pup with you.

STATE & ALLEN

This is a casual neighborhood hangout on the corner of State and Allen streets in Uptown. It serves fish tacos, burgers, breakfast pizza, and many more in a casual atmosphere with a streetside patio.

STIRR

This new American restaurant on the Deep Ellum is a hotspot for breakfast, brunch, lunch, and dinner. It offers a taste of cultivated dining and transforms into an ideal brunch eatery every Saturday and Sunday.

Enjoy your meal while looking at the great view of Downtown from the rooftop patio. Try also the Salmon Cake or the Short Rib Benedict to whet your appetite.

YOLK

Customers at this restaurant can expect more than just traditional egg scrambles and sunny-side-ups. You can have your eggs the way you like it or opt for something more traditional like French toast, pancakes, or crepes.

This high-end restaurant has two locations in Dallas that offer wholesome dishes that will keep you coming back for more. Join them for unlimited bites on the weekend brunch, a brunch that you don’t want to miss and sleep through.

