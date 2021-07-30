6 Best Breweries of Dallas You Must Check Out

Photo by Louis Hansel on Unsplash

Check out a local brewery during your next visit to get a sense of the Dallas beer scene. Dallas abounds with so many great watering holes, here are some to start with.

CRAFT AND GROWLER

Craft and Growler is one of the first craft beer bars in Dallas. Located just outside the Fair Park grounds, guests are invited to pull up keg stools to sample their wide array of local craft beers or get growlers filled to go.

The bar uses growlers, if you are a regular beer drinker especially from craft breweries it is a 32 or 64-ounce airtight beer vessel made of glass that functions as a small keg. You can buy them and have them filled at breweries.

Craft and Growler focus on the massive collection of local beers from the Dallas area and Texas to go in growlers of all shapes and sizes but you will find also a few good brews from out of state.

DEEP ELLUM BREWING COMPANY

This Deep Ellum brewery was founded with the goal of producing quality local brews. It is the largest independent brewery in North Texas featuring the Dallas Blonde Ale as one of its most popular beers. Visit also their taproom for trivia and tacos.

You can tour the brewery, explore all their beers and get some merch.

BISHOP CIDER COMPANY

Bishop Cider Co., located in the Bishop Arts District, produces hard cider on the premises. The founders started making cider at home, now, they perfected it with six ciders on tap. The Tasting Room allows you to try all of the latest concoctions.

You can order cider by the glass, flight, or fill growlers to bring home. At Bishop, they do not add additional sugars to their ciders, strictly no fructose syrup, cane sugar, brown sugar, or honey. All of their ciders are gluten-free and vegan-friendly.

There is a cider for everyone. Bishop Cider also owns Cidercade which is an arcade and a bar.

TEXAS ALE PROJECT

The Texas Ale Project can be found in the Design District. It is a modern brewery that offers a wide range of beer gardens, craft beers, a taproom, tours, and live music and events. The atmosphere is really great in a cool building offering fantastic drinks.

OAK HIGHLANDS BREWERY

They have great service and the selection of their beers is amazing as often voiced out by their guests. Oak Highlands has a 3,000 square-foot and climate-controlled taproom, a large TV projector, and two big-screen TVs which have all the characteristics of an ideal neighborhood brewery.

You, including kids and pups, can have a fun afternoon outing with their outer space featuring games such as ping pong tables and football setups. The taproom opens every Wednesday.

WHITE ROCK ALEHOUSE & BREWERY

Located in the White Rock Lake area, this locally owned newcomer offers an extensive menu of both local and national Indie brews that pair well with their food menu which includes Texas Heat flatbread. All trails lead to White Rock Alehouse for good beer, good food, and good fun.

Also, you will have no problem walking off the beers, as the White Rock Lake Trail begins just outside their doorsteps.

