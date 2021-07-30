7 Free Things To Do In Dallas

Asmita Karanje

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29fVTM_0bCZ4qRc00
Photo by Daniel Halseth on Unsplash

There are many things you can see and do for free in Dallas. So, don’t miss out on treating yourself to history lessons while visiting some of the best historic sights in the city.

Learn About Dallas' History

Located at Grand Avenue the building was built using Texas limestone in 1936 and designed to commemorate the history of the state of Texas. North America’s largest collection of 1930s art deco exposition style architecture is displayed in this building.

You will enjoy the over three million historic documents and three-dimensional objects presented at the Fair Park’s Hall of State. In the Hall of Heroes stand the bronze statues of Texan heroes like Stephen Austin and Sam Houston. The Hall of State is a museum, archive, and reference library.

Check Out the Real Dallas Cowboys

The Texas Trees Foundation dedicated Pioneer Plaza in 1994 to commemorate the beginnings of Dallas. The site features plants and streams and a re-creation of the cattle drive in bronze with longhorn steers driven by cowboys on horses.

It is considered the largest bronze monument of its kind in the world. Other features of Pioneer Plaza include a waterfall, man-made cliffs, and small historic details on the sculptures. The plaza is situated on a 4.2-acre land which has become one of the most visited tourist attractions in Dallas.

Get Rid of Your Cabin Fever

City founder John Neely Bryan first camped along the Trinity River where he built a log cabin that would become so popular. He established and developed a permanent settlement in North Texas which eventually became Dallas.

Now, a replica of Bryan's original cabin stands in downtown Dallas' Founders Plaza. It is a tiny log cabin in the middle of a bustling urban setting.

Check Out the Grassy Knoll

The infamous grassy knoll is an unfortunate historical site yet very interesting to visit, even if everyone knows the story, it is different to be actually there on location. Located just outside the former School Book Depository, it has left an indelible mark on history.

The John F. Kennedy Memorial is nearby. Phillip Johnson, a family friend, designed the memorial, which is an open-roofed, concrete-walled monument resembling an open tomb.

Discover Dallas’ Heritage

Freedmen's Cemetery Memorial belonged to a community of former slaves freed from slavery in the mid-1860s. Sculptures tell the story of African-Americans and their journey to emancipation.

There are also poems written around the perimeter commemorating those who were originally buried there.

Pay Tribute

Located just a block from Dealey Plaza, the John F. Kennedy Memorial is a tribute to a remarkable man. It honors the late President with a simple-designed monument that is open to the public on a daily basis.

You can stop by for a moment of reflection after visiting the Sixth Floor Museum.

Visit The Civil Rights House of Juanita Craft

Civil rights activist Juanita J. Craft lived in this simple one-story frame house. It offers a cultural and educational experience with many memorabilia on display.

It is one of only three house museums in the country honoring significant female figures in the modern civil rights movement.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 0

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_925f6aab5f8061c5adf2136cd550f70c.blob

Thinker, self-experimenter, and a newbie writer. I write about personal growth, socio-political issues, and career advice.

Dallas, TX
990 followers
Loading

More from Asmita Karanje

Dallas, TX

5 Top Fine-Dining’s restaurants in Dallas You Must Bookmark for the next special occasion

Whether you want to celebrate an anniversary, or a birthday party, there's a high chance you'd be looking to book a fine-dining restaurant. But the search, often done in a rush could be disappointing. So we have curated this list of the top five fine dining restaurants that you can take your special someone to.Read full story
Dallas, TX

5 Best Bubble Tea Spots in Dallas

A bubble tea can provide the best experience to you while you are going through a hot and sunny day in Dallas. Here are some of the best Bubble Tea spots that you can see in Dallas as of now.Read full story
Dallas, TX

6 Top Japanese Restaurants You Must Check Out in Dallas

If you are interested enjoying Japanese foods, you should take a look at the best Japanese restaurants located in Dallas. Here’s a list of 6 such restaurants that you can find.Read full story

7 Top LGBTQ+ Events That Celebrate Diversity in Dallas

When we think of LGBTQ+ events the first thing that comes to mind is the Gay parade. But the celebrations need not stop with just one event especially when there are so many events where you can celebrate diversity while helping out on those funding programs for good causes.Read full story
2 comments
Dallas, TX

9 Best Sports Bars of Dallas You Must Check Out

If you need a place to catch a game, Dallas has several excellent places to watch these events. Check out some of the lively sports bars in Dallas where you and your friends can have a wonderful time.Read full story
Dallas, TX

8 Hidden Spots to Have a Wholesome Brunch in Dallas

Dallas offers you an unlimited choice of breakfast and brunch spots that will surely make you come back for more. Check out these places for your eating pleasure. With five locations in Dallas, you will have an easy time eating at this bakery/deli/pancake house rolled into one classic restaurant. Their menu has extraordinary selections offering everything from cheese blintzes, potato pancakes, knishes, omelets to pigs in a blanket.Read full story

6 Best Breweries of Dallas You Must Check Out

Check out a local brewery during your next visit to get a sense of the Dallas beer scene. Dallas abounds with so many great watering holes, here are some to start with. Craft and Growler is one of the first craft beer bars in Dallas. Located just outside the Fair Park grounds, guests are invited to pull up keg stools to sample their wide array of local craft beers or get growlers filled to go.Read full story

8 Museums in Dallas That Will Take You Back to the Yesteryears

Go down the memory lane by visiting these historic museums in Dallas. Remember the bygone days and learn how these museums serve as a resource for the study and promotion of a deeper understanding of American history.Read full story

9 Dog-Friendly Parks in Dallas to Spend Your Summer

Here is a list of dog-friendly parks that you can enjoy with your furry friend this summer. These dog parks have unique features that allow you and your pup to exercise, play, and even make friends.Read full story

8 Places to Explore the Nightlife of Dallas

Navigating the diverse Dallas nightlife can be difficult with the shifting venues in every neighborhood. Check out these eight clubs any day of the week for a guaranteed good time.Read full story
1 comments

7 New Restaurants and Bars You Must Check Out on Dallas' Lowest Greenville

Lowest Greenville is one of Dallas’ most vibrant dining districts. This summer, Lowest Greenville will be a center of activity with new restaurateurs actively moving in. Here is a look at all the new restaurants opening in the neighborhood this summer. They are listed in the order they are expected to open in Lowest Greenville.Read full story

14 Things You Can Do in Dallas This Last Week of July

Nothing beats having a fun summer in Dallas. Either visiting with friends or family, check out our picks to keep you cool, entertained, and engaged with the best Dallas has to offer in what to drink, do and enjoy this July and the rest of the summertime.Read full story

Where To Find Dallas' Best Dessert Places

No other menu category so perfectly envelops the concept of comfort food as dessert. Desserts can be warm as a hug or cool as a light winter breeze. Even people who generally don't like sweet food have their specific preferences. Dallas is a sprawling city, with many dessert shops one can rummage through.Read full story

5 Italian Restaurants You Must Check Out In Dallas

To say that Italian cuisine has slowly become a facet of American culture as a whole would be an understatement. It has seeped its way in via dishes that are now considered classics. For example, the New York Pizza or hoagies all have their origins somewhere in Italy.Read full story

5 Top Meditterranean Restaurants You Must Try in Dallas

Mediterranean cuisine has rightfully earned its place as one of the most recognized culinary experiences across the world. The vibrant colors, the burning savory sensation, and the delicious blend of thousand different spices make it one of the most sought-after cuisines around the globe.Read full story
3 comments

5 Best Korean Restaurants In Dallas You Must Check Out This Summer

Korean culture's becoming an international sensation. Be it K-pop stars jamming over Spotify or K-dramas possessing nearly every laptop and TV screen accessible by teenagers. Certainly an exciting phenomenon, but we're here to talk about food. Korean cuisine's a marvel to behold, and we're just glad it's finally getting all the deserved love and attention.Read full story

5 Top Vegan Restaurants You Must Try in Dallas

There are many excellent vegan restaurants located in the Dallas-Fort Worth metropolitan area. On a vegan diet, you could enjoy eating foods made from plants such as fruits and vegetables, legumes, and many more. Here are some of the best vegan restaurants you can find in Dallas and its suburbs.Read full story

5 Best Chinese Restaurants in Dallas

Chinese cuisine is an important part of Chinese culture, and it includes cuisines from various regions of China as well as cuisines from Chinese immigrants who have immigrated to other parts of the world. Dallas is one of the places where the Asian population is increasing which created a diversity of food options especially Chinese cuisine.Read full story

5 Restaurants You Must Explore for Best Sushi in Dallas

Good sushi is, agreeably, difficult to come by. And when you finally find a good place, the price tags will have you tearing up. We present you with our picks for the five best sushi places in Dallas to avoid all that.Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy