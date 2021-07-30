7 Free Things To Do In Dallas

Photo by Daniel Halseth on Unsplash

There are many things you can see and do for free in Dallas. So, don’t miss out on treating yourself to history lessons while visiting some of the best historic sights in the city.

Learn About Dallas' History

Located at Grand Avenue the building was built using Texas limestone in 1936 and designed to commemorate the history of the state of Texas. North America’s largest collection of 1930s art deco exposition style architecture is displayed in this building.

You will enjoy the over three million historic documents and three-dimensional objects presented at the Fair Park’s Hall of State. In the Hall of Heroes stand the bronze statues of Texan heroes like Stephen Austin and Sam Houston. The Hall of State is a museum, archive, and reference library.

Check Out the Real Dallas Cowboys

The Texas Trees Foundation dedicated Pioneer Plaza in 1994 to commemorate the beginnings of Dallas. The site features plants and streams and a re-creation of the cattle drive in bronze with longhorn steers driven by cowboys on horses.

It is considered the largest bronze monument of its kind in the world. Other features of Pioneer Plaza include a waterfall, man-made cliffs, and small historic details on the sculptures. The plaza is situated on a 4.2-acre land which has become one of the most visited tourist attractions in Dallas.

Get Rid of Your Cabin Fever

City founder John Neely Bryan first camped along the Trinity River where he built a log cabin that would become so popular. He established and developed a permanent settlement in North Texas which eventually became Dallas.

Now, a replica of Bryan's original cabin stands in downtown Dallas' Founders Plaza. It is a tiny log cabin in the middle of a bustling urban setting.

Check Out the Grassy Knoll

The infamous grassy knoll is an unfortunate historical site yet very interesting to visit, even if everyone knows the story, it is different to be actually there on location. Located just outside the former School Book Depository, it has left an indelible mark on history.

The John F. Kennedy Memorial is nearby. Phillip Johnson, a family friend, designed the memorial, which is an open-roofed, concrete-walled monument resembling an open tomb.

Discover Dallas’ Heritage

Freedmen's Cemetery Memorial belonged to a community of former slaves freed from slavery in the mid-1860s. Sculptures tell the story of African-Americans and their journey to emancipation.

There are also poems written around the perimeter commemorating those who were originally buried there.

Pay Tribute

Located just a block from Dealey Plaza, the John F. Kennedy Memorial is a tribute to a remarkable man. It honors the late President with a simple-designed monument that is open to the public on a daily basis.

You can stop by for a moment of reflection after visiting the Sixth Floor Museum.

Visit The Civil Rights House of Juanita Craft

Civil rights activist Juanita J. Craft lived in this simple one-story frame house. It offers a cultural and educational experience with many memorabilia on display.

It is one of only three house museums in the country honoring significant female figures in the modern civil rights movement.

