9 Best Sports Bars of Dallas You Must Check Out

If you need a place to catch a game, Dallas has several excellent places to watch these events. Check out some of the lively sports bars in Dallas where you and your friends can have a wonderful time.

THE OWNER’S BOX

The Omni Dallas Hotel's Owner's Box is a sports fan's dream. It has a classy sports bar and grill with several large flat screens. The bar is a popular hangout for hotel guests and locals so you are bound to meet and make friends with other sports fans. If you want some alone time with friends, the bar also provides private game-watching.

THE RUSTIC

The Rustic is a full-service restaurant and bar in Uptown Dallas serving local ingredients and beverages. There is also live music every day on their outdoor patio. It offers coordinated sports events while you enjoy sipping a wide assortment of local brews.

UNCLE UBER’S

Try Uncle Uber’s for a great selection of beers and plentiful LCD HDTVs. It has a great sports bar atmosphere which is perfect for watching while eating simple but delicious food, their famous sandwiches, and hand-cut fries caters to everybody’s tastes.

NODDING DONKEY

This is the ideal place to watch your favorite sporting event, with a chef-driven menu and a wide selection of craft beers, and plentiful delectable foods.

HENDERSON TAP HOUSE

The Henderson Tap House is a full-service sports bar and restaurant located at Henderson Avenue. It offers a full lunch and dinner menu with a variety of special drinks and an assortment of daily food.

The place is huge with TVs both inside and out to make sure you have the game you are looking for. You can stay for the late-night brick oven pizzas and a wide range of craft beers and local spirits.

STAN’S BLUE NOTE

Stan’s Blue Note on Greenville Avenue serves beer and comfort food. The popular spot offers a low-cost beer-centric concept with TVs at every corner to ensure you will not miss a thing.

PRESSBOX GRILL

This spot in downtown Dallas is located in the historic Wilson Building and is popular with both locals and visitors with 24 Texas beers on tap and extensive bar favorites like wings and fries.

BRYAN STREET TAVERN

Craft beer and delicious pizza. What more could you want when you are watching your favorite sports team? You can also take a break from the game and play a game of pool, darts, or just hang out on the patio with a cold brew.

You are even allowed to bring your furry friend with you. Bryan Street Tavern is well known to have one of the coolest patios and exceptional pizza.

CEDAR SPRINGS TAP HOUSE

Cedar Springs Tap House features a Tex-Mex menu as well as sports bar choices like pizza, wings, and burgers. It is a gay-friendly sports bar that happens to be located in the heart of the Dallas LGBTQ community. It has plenty of TVs to watch the game.

Try stopping by on weekends for their famous Hangover Brunch, cure your weekend blues with bloody Marys and mimosa carafes. Terrific drinks, delicious food, good service, and friendly patrons will surely make your day.

