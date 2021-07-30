8 Museums in Dallas That Will Take You Back to the Yesteryears

Asmita Karanje

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=270l55_0bCY9sO800
Photo by Cristina Gottardi on Unsplash

Go down the memory lane by visiting these historic museums in Dallas.

Remember the bygone days and learn how these museums serve as a resource for the study and promotion of a deeper understanding of American history.

FRONTIERS OF FLIGHT MUSEUM

The museum is located near Dallas Love Field Airport, which aims to inspire, educate, and motivate all people of all ages by presenting the importance of the aviation and space industry throughout history. The museum features thirteen galleries and exhibits, it also includes several aircraft and space vehicles and over 35,000 historical artifacts.

DALLAS FIREFIGHTERS MUSEUM

This museum located in south Dallas aims to educate the public on the importance of fire safety, preserve firefighting heritage, and honor the fallen Dallas firefighters. The museum features a vast photograph collection of the fire department which was established in the 1870s in Dallas. Other exhibits include historic fire engines, equipment, and more.

GEORGE W. BUSH PRESIDENTIAL LIBRARY AND MUSEUM

The permanent and special exhibits at the George W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum showcase the life and career of President George W. Bush. Located on the campus of Southern Methodist University, this museum highlights the many facets of the President’s life through audio-visuals, artifacts, documents, and interactive components. Have fun taking your picture inside the exact replica of the Oval Office and don’t forget to stop at the gift shop for some souvenirs.

DALLAS HOLOCAUST AND HUMAN RIGHTS MUSEUM

This intimate museum in the historic West End is dedicated to teaching the lessons of the Holocaust and advancing human rights to combat hatred, prejudice, and indifference. It tells everything about the Holocaust and the arrival of international human rights after the war. You will be able to see the permanent exhibit, the rotating special exhibits, and most of all, hear from Dallas-area Holocaust survivors during the museum’s special programming held the whole year.

AFRICAN AMERICAN MUSEUM

You can explore the impressive collections of art pieces and cultural and historical materials while enjoying the lectures and presentations that bring African-American history, art, and culture to life. This vast collection of African-American folk art is dedicated to the preservation and display of African-American culture.

THE ECONOMY IN ACTION AT THE FEDERAL RESERVE BANK OF DALLAS

The Economy in Action exhibit in Downtown Dallas is a unique museum that offers interactive experiences for all ages. Visitors learn about how America establish the currency that is being used today. You can explore the interactive exhibits, examine historical currency and learn about how the Fed moves money from around the world.

PEROT MUSEUM OF NATURE AND SCIENCE

The museum features eleven permanent exhibit halls and a variety of traveling exhibitions throughout the year. It provides entertainment for children, adults, and learners alike. As you travel up and down the museum’s glass-encased elevator, you can experience the impressive view of downtown Dallas. Don’t forget to stop by the earthquake stimulator before attempting a virtual Olympic athlete in a race.

SIXTH FLOOR MUSEUM AT DEALY PLAZA

With thoughtful exhibits and artifacts, the Sixth Floor Museum at Dealey Plaza chronicles President John F. Kennedy's life, assassination, and legacy. It contains historical photographs, artifacts, films, and documents about JFK. The museum also houses a substantial collection of materials about the investigation and conspiracy theories. This is one of the unmissable on any trip to Dallas.

