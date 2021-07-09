Dallas, TX

5 Indian Restaurants in Dallas That You Must Visit

Asmita Karanje

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PVqVB_0aqjisQk00
Photo by Louis Hansel on Unsplash

There is always an Indian restaurant in every part of the world. Everybody loves Indian food once they have tasted it.

Biryani is one of the most popular Indian cuisines that is served in all places. Food experts say that the concoction of rice and chicken has more variants than any other dish in the world. Indian food recipes are becoming popular for their aromatic flavors and rich taste while maintaining the nutritional value of the food while enhancing its taste.

Here are some Indian restaurants located in Dallas that you might want to check out.

Cosmic Cafe

Cosmic Cafe is the place to go in Dallas if you are craving Indian food.

This cafe is said to be the most relaxed and unpretentious vegetarian restaurant in the area. In a cozy setting, you'll find creative vegetarian food and smoothies.

You can also attend its on-site yoga classes.

Mughlai Fine Indian Cuisine

Mughlai Restaurant, located in the heart of North Dallas, elevates Indian cuisine while remaining true to its traditional complexities.

Like the restaurant's atmosphere, Mughlai India's cuisine is a blend of modern style and traditional origins.

The restaurant can seat 122 people, and with its stylish decor and high ceilings, it is a feast for both the mouth and the eyes.

It caters to vegetarians and also has vegan options.

Kalachandji's Restaurant & Palace

Kalachandji's Restaurant & Palace has been serving vegetarian cuisine in Dallas for a long time. For 37 years, it has been giving diners a taste of India’s ancient vegetarian tradition, following the time-honored Ayurvedic art of cooking for the mind, body, and spirit.

Their goal is to provide vegetarian cuisine that pleases the flavor, helps to promote good health, calms the mind, and raises consciousness.

Despite their Lacto-vegetarian tradition, they are committed to serving the vegan community and clearly labeling the items on their menu consisting of dairy products. They also make gluten-free options available.

Mumbai Grill

Located at Preston Road Dallas, Mumbai Grill offers lunch buffets and ala-carte dinners, including fine wine and beers. Their specialties come from North Indian Food and curries.

At Mumbai Grill, you will enjoy their delicious handmade curries, which are served fresh daily. Ingredients are sourced from true local produce from North India that is freshly cooked and grilled daily.

Try their vegetarian appetizers such as onion bhaji, gobi lassuni, and veg. Samosa. You will also be delighted with their non-vegetarian offerings, such as chicken samosa, lamb samosa, chicken, and many more. The soup-like mulligatawny soup and salads like the paneer salad are just excellent.

Roti Grill

Roti Grill is located just above Uptown Dallas. Their reasonably-priced Indian meals that are served in a modern setting are so delicious. Roti Grill has excellent lunch meals with desserts, divine chicken Tikka Masala and Navratan Korma, and delicious Mango Lassis.

You can also opt for the Texas-sized portion of any entree if you like are a massive fan of the food. Vegetarian and vegan options are available. They also cater to those who are interested. Other features of the restaurant are wheelchair accessible, takeouts, and alcohol of any kind are served.

