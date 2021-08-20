Three recommended gynecologists in New Orleans

Photo by MART PRODUCTION from Pexels

NEW ORLEANS, LA - Pregnancy and women's reproduction's health must be checked regularly for getting proper treatments when it gets problems. Many women in New Orleans love to search on the internet for recommended gynecologists, as it is more convincing to listen to someone else's experience before deciding the most suitable one for them.

You can check the following recommended gynecologists and how to make an appointment with them, complete with reviews of their services on Touro's website.

1. Dr. Janet M. Ross, MD

The first recommendation may suit those who feel more comfortable checking up your reproduction organs with a woman doctor.

Doctor Janet has been a qualified gynecologist for about 25 years and has certification from the American Board of Obstetrics & Gynecology. She got her medical graduate and residence at Tulane University.

She is an expert on woman's reproductive organs' health like prolapse, endometriosis, bleeding, and routine pregnancy checkups.

2. Marcel A. Bacchus, MD

Dr. Marcel A. Bacchus started to be an ob-gyn in 1979, which makes him one of the most veteran ob-gyn doctors in New Orleans. He got his medical graduate from Tufts University School of Medicine in Boston, but then he dis his residency in Barnes Jewish Hospital.

He focuses more on female psychology during labor, pregnancies, and delivery. He is an expert on encountering normal pregnancies and high-risk obstetric cases.

3. Louis (Paul) P. du Treil, MD

Dr. Louis P. Du Treil is a medical school graduate from Louisiana State University, but he got his residency and internship at Jacksonville's University of Florida Health Science Center.

He is an ob-gyn that has already delivered thousands of babies and is an expert on complications cases of giving birth. If you have any concerns about your period or for checking your pregnancy's health, Dr. Louis can be your option too.

