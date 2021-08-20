Top three wedding planners in Baton Rouge

Photo by Avonne Stalling from Pexels

BATON ROUGE, LA - The wedding day is a big sacred day in someone's life, as it could be their once-in-a-lifetime moment. In Baton Rouge, you can get an expert wedding planner's service to arrange your dream wedding to make it close to perfection.

You can check these top wedding planners in Baton Rouge below.

1. Weddings by Allie, LLC

12232 Industriolex Boulevard, Suite 9, Baton Rouge, LA 70809

Established in 1995, Weddings by Allie already show its existence in giving services to help lots of couples arrange their wedding day for more than 25 years.

Allie has already conducted 100's of bridal shows, lots of galas, and she is also the producer of Miss USA Special Events for the more wonderful moment! In October 2020, she published her own book that shows a wedding planner's ups and downs life. The title of her book is "Secret Confessions of a Wedding Planner; A Behind-the-Scenes Guide for Brides."

2. Posted and peachy event planning, LLC

Baton Rouge and surrounding areas, Baton Rouge, LA, 70801

This event organizer is owned and run by Michelle, a local professional wedding and event organizer. Michelle's team has a motto to bring the vision of your expected event concept to reality.

This organizer provides a complete package preparation for your wedding day, baby shower, engagement, or any other memorable moments of your life.

3. KBCook Weddings

10508 Springpark Avenue, Baton Rouge, LA, 70810

Kate Cook is the founder and the leader of this event organizer. She and her team are ready to help you arrange your dream wedding by offering several price points that you can choose based on your budget.

The event organizer has expanded its availability to reach Ascension Parish, NOLA, and West Baton Rouge.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.