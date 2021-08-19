New Orleans residents are encouraged to report hate crimes

Keira Burton / Pexels

NEW ORLEANS, LA - The FBI New Orleans Field Office participates in an intensive state-wide effort in building awareness of hate crimes. Anyone who experiences or witnesses hate crimes should report it to law enforcement.

According to the FBI, a hate crime is a criminal offense against a person or property. The motive behind it lies in the offender's bias against an ethnicity, disability, gender, gender identity, race, religion, or sexual orientation.

FBI puts hate crimes as the highest priority within its Civil Rights Program. This type of crime significantly impacts families and communities as it intimidates and attacks not only the victim but an entire community.

“Hate crimes are the top priority within the FBI’s Civil Rights Program due to the devastating impact these types of crimes have on communities. One act can terrorize entire communities and groups of people,” said FBI Associate Deputy Director Jeffrey Sallet.

“There’s simply no place in this country for hate and intolerance. We in the FBI stand ready to use all the tools at our disposal to reduce the threat of hate crimes and fulfill our mission to protect every American.”

As the lead investigative agency, the FBI works to protect all victims regardless of their background. It collaborates with local, state, and federal law enforcement partners to detect, prevent, and solve incidents even when federal charges are not pursued.

Victims and witnesses of hate crimes are encouraged to report it to the FBI by calling 1-800-CALL-FBI or submitting an anonymous tip at tips.fbi.gov. Upon receiving a submission, the FBI will use its resources and expertise to decide if the incident meets the criminal standard.

