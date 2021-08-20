Port NOLA and CLEANCOR team up to provide environmentally friendly LNG fueling solutions

Johnmark Barit / Pexels

NEW ORLEANS, LA - On Aug. 17, 2021, Port of New Orleans and CLEANCOR Energy Solutions LLC signed a memorandum of understanding, initiating their collaboration on sustainable fueling solutions.

Port NOLA and CLEANCOR will work together to supply Liquified Natural Gas that can reduce environmental emissions within Port NOLA's jurisdiction. Port NOLA believes that LNG is the suitable and sustainable fuel source for the diverse cargo operation on its terminals.

As an alternative energy company, CLEANCOR will provide LNG to customers and marine operators, as well as LNG bunkering options according to forecasted customer demand. ​

“Our mission is to accelerate the adoption of low carbon fueling solutions and this constitutes an exciting opportunity to not only advance the region’s first such project but also to contribute to the decarbonization of the maritime sector,” said Jeff Woods, CEO of CLEANCOR.

Meanwhile, Port NOLA will provide the necessary data, logistic expertise, customer contacts, and supports on introduction and marketing. Local stakeholders and customers of Port NOLA will also receive education regarding the environmental and monetary benefits of LNG bunkering.

“We are pleased to partner on this MOU with CLEANCOR to ensure we provide Port NOLA tenants and customers with the best options for the most efficient and effective operations,” said Brandy D. Christian, President and CEO Port NOLA and CEO of the New Orleans Public Belt Railroad.

To achieve their goals, Port NOLA and CLEANCOR will apply for grant funding to appreciate early users of LNG through incentives. They will also join hands to share information about the necessary infrastructure to support LNG bunkering.

