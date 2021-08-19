St. Bernard Parish Hospital received a $10,000 grant from LAMMICO

JESHOOTS.COM / Unsplash

ST. BERNARD PARISH, LA - LAMMICO announced St. Bernard Hospital as the recipient of the 2020-2021 Patient Safety Award and Grant. The 6th annual award and grant emphasize preventing Catheter-Associated Urinary Tract Infections.

Urinary tract infections are one of the five most common infections associated with healthcare. All health workers should be committed to preventing CAUTIs as it's related to increased hospital cost and length of stay, as well as increased risks of worst outcomes like morbidity and death.

After finishing LAMMICO's risk management and patient safety education, St. Bernard Parish Hospital successfully performed the most effective methods employed to avoid CAUTIs.

Therefore the hospital was awarded a $10,000 grant for nursing professional development, one-year risk manager membership to the American Society for Healthcare Risk Management, and one-year complimentary membership to Medical Interactive Community. Now all employees of St. Bernard Parish Hospital can access LAMMICO's risk management courses online.

"We are honored to be recognized by LAMMICO for our approach to patient safety. Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, our team persevered to ensure our patients receive the highest quality care available in a safe setting," said Kimberly Keene, CEO, St. Bernard Parish Hospital.

"This is an incredible honor, and each of our team members made it possible. Their strength and resilience during these difficult circumstances has been beyond impressive. It is truly heroic."

St. Bernard Parish Hospital is part of the Hospital Service District of St. Bernard Parish and is managed by Ochsner Health.

LAMMICO is the largest and the only A-rated insurance company for medical professional liability in Louisiana. It offers products and services to protect the reputation of healthcare providers and facilities.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.