Join docent training for Ogden Museum of Southern Art

NEW ORLEANS, LA - Ogden Museum of Southern Art has announced its new docent training session this fall. The free training will be held from September 1 - October 6, 2021, every Wednesday from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Docent is a volunteer who leads tours and helps visitors at the Ogden Museum of Southern Art. Those who have an interest in Southern culture and enjoy interacting with adults and children will make a good candidate for docent.

The training program will introduce the volunteers to Southern art, history, and culture, as well as provide a behind-the-scenes look at the making of an art museum. There will be a discussion of specific artists and works in the galleries and practice tours and shadowing.

Volunteers can also learn museum techniques and education strategies to be applied in museum tours and exhibitions. After six sessions of training, a docent will help museum visitors engage in meaningful exploration and discover their own interpretations of art.

Docents should commit to working with various tours and group events at the museum for two years. The expected schedule includes a minimum of 4 hours as gallery docents at events or guiding a minimum of two tours per month. Each tour lasts approximately an hour. Docents also have the chance to participate in meetings about logistics and learn from artists.

While training sessions are only held twice a year in September and January, docent applications are open all year round. Prospective docents can complete the online application form or fill in and submit the application through email to sechaniz@ogdenmuseum.org.

