Four restaurants to enjoy authentic Red Bean and Rice in New Orleans

Kaboompics .com / Pexels

NEW ORLEANS, LA - Monday is the day for red beans and rice in New Orleans. Just by simmering meat, beans, and spices, you can get a delicious and easy dish to prepare while catching up on chores.

While every family has its own recipe, many of the city's best restaurants also serve it on their menu. Come to one of these following restaurants to enjoy red beans and rice on Monday or any day of the week.

1. Dooky Chase's Restaurant

2301 Orleans Ave., New Orleans, LA 70119 - (504) 821-0535

Originally a sandwich shop in 1939, Dooky Chase's now turns into a respected family restaurant in Treme. While its lunch buffet changes daily, you can always find red beans and rice served with two pieces of fried chicken on the menu. La Crema Pinot Noir is the recommended wine to pair with this New Orleans staple dish.

2. Napoleon House

500 Chartres St., New Orleans, LA 70130 - (504) 524-9752

More than a restaurant, the Napoleon House is a historical landmark serving old-world ambiance through its patinated walls and uneven floors. Their menu features New Orleans' favorites like seafood gumbo, jambalaya, and red beans and rice with smoked sausage.

3. Willie Mae's Scotch House

2401 St Ann St., New Orleans, LA 70119 - (504) 822-9503

Willie Mae's Scotch House was recognized as “America’s Classic Restaurant for the Southern Region" and "America's Best Fried Chicken". The family restaurant also offers a variety of beans with white rice, such as red (kidney) beans, butter (lima) beans, and green beans.

4. Mother's Restaurant

401 Poydras St., New Orleans, LA 70130 - (504) 523-2917

Mother's Restaurant is open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner seven days a week. Its Mother's Favorites include Famous Ferdi Special, Jerry's Jambalaya, and Red Beans and Rice. The beans are cooked until tender and served with rice and smoked sausage.

