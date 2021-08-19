Fruit and grocery shop recommendations in New Orleans

Photo by Daria Shevtsova from Pexels

NEW ORLEANS, LA - Seasons in New Orleans are a bit different since there is just a mild transition season for about a week or two from winter to summer. It affects the kinds of fruits that grow in New Orleans every season.

For those who want fresh fruits, local or imported, here is a list of recommended places to get fruits and other groceries in New Orleans.

1. Gretna Farmers' and Art Market

300 Huey P Long Ave

Gretna, LA 70053

Gretna Farmers' and Art Market was opened in October 2005 after Hurricane Katrina. It is aimed to provide fresh goods and products that were difficult to find around there at that time. The market grows into a regular farmers' market every Saturday, except when Gretna Heritage Festival is held.

You can find lots of fresh organic vegetables and fruits from local farmers. Some local fruits are available here seasonally, like figs, pomegranates, blueberries, paw-paw, and persimmons.

2. Crescent City Farmers' Market: Tuesday Market

200 Broadway St, Ste 107

New Orleans, LA 70118, Black Pearl

The Tuesday morning Crescent City near Broadway river has many tenants for your needs. You can find lots of fruits, vegetables, and also other grocery needs here. All tenants only accept cash payments, but you can buy some wooden chips with your credit card, and those are accepted too here.

3. Hong Kong Food Market

925 Behrman Hwy

Ste 3 Gretna, LA 70056

The food market specializes in Asian and tropical products, including fruits, vegetables, meat and butcher, live seafood, and more. They are open every day from 7.30 a.m; until 9.00 p.m.

You can get various import products here while getting some Asian street foods too. The most popular fruits here are oranges, cherries, grapes, and apples

