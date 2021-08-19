4 recommended study spots in New Orleans

Photo by Min An from Pexels

NEW ORLEANS, LA - Amid the pandemic, students in New Orleans tend to have online classes instead of attending school for lessons.

However, many of them may need a new atmosphere for study, especially when they are too bored to study at home.

Here is a list of recommended study spots in Nola.

1. Baldwin & Co.

1030 Elysian Fields Ave, New Orleans, LA 70117

Baldwin and Co is a black-owned cafe with a bookstore too inside of it. This concept attracts many students in Nola to keep a seat here for study.

They have plenty of book choices, and they even have a podcast studio to rent here. You can choose whether you want to have outdoor or indoor seating.

2. Coffe Science

410 S Broad Ave, New Orleans, LA 70119

This coffee shop was established in 2018, and the founder has over 30 years of experience in coffee and science.

When you are studying, sometimes you need some coffee to focus more and keep you fresher.

This cafe has expanded to another unit near the farmers' market and has an indoor and outdoor area.

3. Nola Public Library

5120 St. Charles Ave, New Orleans, LA 70115

The public library is a cozy place to study and get a new vibe that makes us happy to learn. The site is spacious, the books are complete, so you can spend hours enjoying your love for books here.

4. Backatown Coffee and Parlour

301 Basin St, Ste 1, New Orleans, LA 70112

Iberville

This coffee parlor was established in 2017, and it has a robust historical vibe here.

You can enjoy study here as the staff will serve you some great quality coffee and other non-alcohol drinks. The founder of this cafe wants to relive Basian Street by opening this cafe here at an affordable price for students to enjoy.

For additional notes, please check the new requirement to visit public places below before you go.

