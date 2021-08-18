Six schools in New Orleans and Baton Rouge received over 1,200 free hotspots

August de Richelieu / Pexels

NEW ORLEANS, LA - On Aug. 2, AT&T announced that it has partnered with Connected Nation to provide 1,200 free hotspots and internet service to six Louisiana education institutions.

The schools and organizations receiving hotspots are Cristo Rey Baton Rouge Franciscan High School, Living School New Orleans, Louisiana Schools for the Deaf and Visually Impaired Baton Rouge, Warren Easton Charter High School New Orleans, Elan Academy Charter School New Orleans, and InspireNOLA Charter Schools.

This program is part of AT&T's commitment to supply over 100 organizations and school districts across the country with free internet subscriptions and wireless hotspots. The total fund dedicated reaches up to $10 million.

“The Pandemic has highlighted the importance of connectivity in the home, and this kind of support and engagement from AT&T and Connected Nation is beneficial to keeping students connected to the classroom,” said Dr. Cade Brumley, the Louisiana State Superintendent of Education.

As the new school year is starting, approximately 17 million students nationwide and 281,000 students in Louisiana struggle with connectivity and devices needed in online learning. The proportion of under-resourced students is significantly higher for students of color and disabled students. An estimated 10 percent of all public school teachers are also impacted by the lack of access.

Affordable high-speed internet and devices will help students to be more successful in learning, whether they are studying in school or remotely from home.

“By helping to expand connectivity for these students, we can play a role in narrowing the homework gap, bringing opportunities for virtual learning into many more homes,” said Sonia Perez, the president of AT&T Southeast States.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.