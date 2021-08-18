Loyola University appoints inaugural dean to head online learning and continuing education programs

Julia M Cameron / Pexels

NEW ORLEANS, LA - Loyola University New Orleans named Dr. Paul Cesarini as the inaugural Dean of Online and Digital Learning and City College. Dr. Cesarini will work on Loyola's online education and creative hybrid programs.

Before coming to Loyola, Dr. Cesarini has held various academic and administrative positions in Bowling Green State University for 25 years, including Executive Director for the Center of Faculty Excellence and as Department Chair in the College of Technology.

In his latest role as the Assistant Vice Provost of Summer and Online Programs, he co-created a special unit to recruit and retain post-traditional students in online degree programs. Later named Bowling Green's eCampus, the unit successfully enrolled 2,600 fully online students and 600-700 students of hybrid programs.

ECampus recruited and graduated plenty of active duty military and individuals from underrepresented groups. Dr. Cesarini is committed to providing career advancement to post-traditional students through appropriate educational options.

“As our region works its way through economic disruption incurred by the pandemic, the availability of online degree programs and continuing education opportunities is more essential than ever,” said Dr. Tanuja Singh, Ph.D., provost and vice president of academic affairs at Loyola University New Orleans.

“The future of work lies in leveraging resources, technology, and creative learning opportunities to up-skill and re-skill our workforce, so that we can meet new needs and market demand.”

As Dr. Cesarini becomes the Dean of Online and Digital Learning and City College, Loyola will further establish its online education program and develop the City College incubator program. City College aims to increase educational access and opportunity through continuing education and certificate programs.

