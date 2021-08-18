Where to buy yummy cakes in Lafayette

Photo by Silvia Trigo from Pexels

LAFAYETTE, LA - The cake is an essential part of any celebration as you will look for it when planning a party. Here is a list of recommended places to buy yummy cakes in The Heart of Cajun Country, Lafayette.

1. Bake My Day Acadiana, Lafayette

102 Quail Drive, Lafayette, LA, 70508

Established in 2015, Bake My Day serves you their signature unique cakes with pretty decorations. You can request special cakes for birthdays, anniversaries, or even weddings here.

The cake shop's owner offers a complimentary tasting and consultation before you order the cakes and other sweets here by appointment.

Aside from their aesthetic decorated cakes, their strawberry shortcakes, banana foster, raspberry fudge mousse, assorted chocolate truffles, and some small bites of sweets are available here.

2. Piece of Cake, Lafayette

1507 Kalste Saloom, Suite H, Lafayette, LA, 70508

Piece of cake has been a trusted cake shop and bakery for over a decade in Lafayette. They offer you decorated custom cakes as you desire.

They offer you some price points of two-tier and three-tier cakes for your special moments like baby shower, baptism or holy communion, etc.

Aside from cakes, they only have some cookies and cupcakes to offer.

3. Nothing Bundt Cake, Lafayette

1700 Kaliste Saloom Road, Building 1, Suite 101, Lafayette, LA, 70508

This famous cake shop was established by Dena Tripp and Debbie Shwetz in 1997. As of 2019, Nothing Bundt Cake has opened its units in over 300 locations across the US in new management.

Their hero cake is White Chocolate Raspberry with some raspberry puree and scrumptious white chocolate on the top of it.

They also serve some pecan pralines and cupcakes for more options.

