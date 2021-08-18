Ochsner Health joins Pfizer voice recognition study

Teona Swift / Pexels

NEW ORLEANS, LA - Ochsner Health will participate in the Acute Respiratory Illness Surveillance study to analyze the relationship between voice features and illness symptoms using a mobile application.

Sponsored by Pfizer Inc., the decentralized study will involve up to 6,250 healthy adult volunteers across the states who have not received a COVID-19 vaccine and agree not to get one during the research period.

The Acute Respiratory Illness Surveillance (AcRIS) study will optimize telemedicine on its process by using online participant recruitment, electronic consent, and data collection through a secure mobile application. The researchers then will use collected samples to create a voice and symptom algorithm with the potential of detecting and monitoring the COVID-19 virus.

“This study is important not only for its potential application to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic but for the scientific community to better understand how voice features can correlate with respiratory illnesses. Furthermore, these technologies may change how we approach vaccine trials in the future," said Robert Joe Mather, Executive Director of Early Clinical Development at Pfizer.

As the only participating site in the United States, the Ochsner team is led by Principal Investigator Leonardo Seoane, MD who is also a Senior Vice President and Chief Academic Officer of Ochsner Health. Other prominent figures from Ochsner Health will also join the study, including the Dean of Research W. Mark Roberts, MD, MMM, the AVP of Outcomes Research Edmond Kabagambe, DVM, Ph.D., MBA, and the Chair of Telemedicine David Houghton.

“By digitizing the study participant journey, we hope to eliminate barriers for trial participation and recruitment, ultimately creating a more equitable platform for participants to contribute to research and clinical studies that is not limited by geographical barriers," said Dr. Seone.

