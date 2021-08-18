Top interior designers in New Orleans

Photo by Vecislavas Popa from Pexels

NEW ORLEANS, LA - As house interior design may vary from one country and another, you need to have local interior designers decorate your house with New Orleans' taste.

For those of you who need some reputable interior designers recommendations to arrange your home in New Orleans, you can check it here.

1. KHB Interiors

117 Focis Metairie, New Orleans, LA 70005

Located in Old Metairie, KHB Interiors will be ready to serve you with its superb quality in the interior designing field.

The company was established in 2013 with Kelly Hopkins as the principal designer. She has plenty of portfolios of houses that use her company's service. Having interior design can make your house prettier and tidier. You can order some custom furniture and other home appliances to suit your house's needs and space.

2. Valerie Legras Atelier

4236 Canal Street, New Orleans, LA, 70119

Established in 2011, Valerie Legras Atelier has multi-supporting backgrounds of home complement like the construction for the technical issue and the creative design.

This company specializes in commercial design and house design as well as some residential renovations too.

Valerie Legras Atelier is a member of the American Society of Interior Designers (ASID) and International Interior Design Association (IIDA) which consists of many world-class interior designers.

3. Rivers Spencer Interiors and Clothing

3909 Magazine Street, New Orleans, LA 70115

River Spencer is a regional and national interior designer, specializes in luxurious residential decoration and boutique interior design. You can customize your drapery selection and measurement to suit your space as you desire.

She is well-known for her sharp eye on designing and arranging houses with Southern vibe details, including the artwork and home accessories placement.

