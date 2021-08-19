Where to buy jewelry in Lafayette

Photo by jasmin chew from Pexels

LAFAYETTE, LA - Do you want to buy some jewelry for your collection, or maybe you want to buy it as a gift? No worries, here is a list of jewelry shop recommendations in Lafayette, Louisiana.

1. Paul's Jewelry

600 Silverston, Lafayette, LA, 70508

The shop already runs for almost seventy years in Lafayette and still maintains people's trust as one of the recommended places for jewelry.

They specialize in custom wedding or engagement rings with free service jewelry cleaning. They also can have a retouch for your old jewelry into a new one. Nevertheless, you can find many designer jewelry collections like necklaces, watches, pearls, etc.

2. A Bryan's Jewelers

4901 Johnston Street, Lafayette, LA7053

Established in 1988, A Bryan's Jewelers offers you various kinds of diamonds, bracelets, and other pieces of jewelry. They are ready for custom design jewelry or ready stock items too.

They give you a free insurance quotation if you buy your precious jewelry here. The finance option is ready too if you want to buy your jewelry by credits.

There are special prices for several brands here, as you can see on their social media or website.

3. Lee Michaels Fine Jewelry

4235 Ambassador Caffery Parkway, Lafayette, LA, 70508

The jewelry shop was established in 1978 and has lots of designer products of jewelry here.

They provide you free standard shipment, free cleaning, and free repairing jewelry.

If you want to complete your luxurious brand jewelry pieces, such as tag Heuer, Raymond Well, Rolex, Gucci, and more, you will find them here.

