Baton Rouge, LA

The impact of COVID-19 on Baton Rouge economic development

Ashley Lideau

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CUCHO_0bTFSBNJ00
Anastasiia Chepinska / Unsplash

BATON ROUGE, LA - According to the COVID-19 Economic Indicator Dashboard released by the Baton Rouge Area Chamber, the data for July appeared to be stagnant but the private sector performance is improving. Although governmental jobs declined significantly due to the pandemic, private sector employment increased.

Job growth showed a slight decline in June due to the loss of over 4,000 governmental jobs, with the construction sector receiving the biggest impact as it lost about 6,700 jobs from its pre-pandemic level.

On the other hand, almost all private industries experienced gain over July, especially in the field of education, health care, and professional services. Restaurants and hotels have added 600 jobs in July, resulting in leisure and hospitality employment reaching only 3.1 percent lower than before the pandemic.

In the July report, it was found that consumer spendings remained larger than before the pandemic and high rate of hotel occupancy across the area. This might indicates travel and tourism fields are getting stronger regardless of surging COVID-19 cases.

While the momentum is pointing in a positive direction, job recovery in the Capital Region and throughout the state is still relatively low compared to other states. In addition to that, the rising cases of COVID-19 are now threatening sustained economic growth.

"The biggest threat to this comeback is another wave of COVID, and the Capital Region remains much less vaccinated than the country as a whole. Every jab a resident gets is a boon to our continuing economic recovery,” said Andrew Fitzgerald, senior vice president of business intelligence for BRAC.

To overcome the crisis, BRAC encourages businesses to host vaccination events for their employees. Vaccination will protect individuals from the worst outcomes and prevent community spread.

BRAC also helps job seekers, business owners, and organizations through its job opening compilation and regularly updated business resources and guidance.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 0

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_f22fe18a22d7bb51220b7ce42468ff3a.blob

Bayou baby in the Big Easy!

New Orleans, LA
477 followers
Loading

More from Ashley Lideau

New Orleans, LA

Cheap eats near Tulane University in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS, LA -Tulane University is located in Uptown, which is only four miles away from Central Business District (CBD), near to Garden District of New Orleans. Many college students love to have cheap eats, especially in places near the campus. You can consider some cheap eats recommendations near Tulane University.Read full story
New Orleans, LA

The top four snowball shops in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS, LA - Snowball is the signature seasonal treat of New Orleans as it is affordable and it beats the summer heat like nothing else. From fruity flavors like strawberry and blue raspberry to unique tastes like praline pecan and king cake, find your favorite personalized snowball among these popular shops in New Orleans.Read full story
Baton Rouge, LA

Enjoy seafood in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, LA - Seafood and Louisiana are two essentials that cannot be separated. You can visit Baton Rouge for refreshing while grabbing some yummy seafood here, only one hour from New Orleans. For those who are craving some seafood around Baton Rouge, check these seafood recommendations below.Read full story
New Orleans, LA

Shop at these boutiques in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS, LA - Visit some of the boutiques in New Orleans with your pals. In New Orleans, you can find affordable and up-to-date boutiques with various unique clothes and pieces of jewelry for women.Read full story
New Orleans, LA

Upcoming business forum with Raising Cane's founder Todd Graves

NEW ORLEANS, LA - New Orleans Chamber presents 21st Century Business Forum with Todd Graves to be held on Sept. 8, 2021, from 11 a.m. - 11.40 a.m. CDT. The 21st Century Business Forum is a free webinar held every second Wednesday of each month. Hosted by Clay Young, the forum will discuss insights, success experiences, and lessons learned from various entrepreneurs, CEOs, authors, coaches, and thought leaders.Read full story
New Orleans, LA

Tulane new nephrology chief focuses on homegrown hypertension

NEW ORLEANS, LA - New Orleans' flavorful cuisine might come with some negative health consequences. Dr. Robert Hoover, the new section chief of Nephrology and Hypertension at Tulane University, is concerned that 40 percent of the Louisiana population has high blood pressure.Read full story
Lafourche Parish, LA

Lafourche Parish man imprisoned for drug trafficking

LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA - Montrell Cleveland (34) of Raceland, Louisiana was sentenced to ten years imprisonment for several narcotics offenses. Cleveland pled guilty in front of U.S. District Judge Carl J. Barbier to four counts, including possession of over fifty kilograms of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, participation in drug trafficking conspiracy, and use of a communication facility in furtherance of drug dealing.Read full story
1 comments
New Orleans, LA

New Orleans Councilmember to move forward with unemployment benefits reinstatement resolution

NEW ORLEANS, LA - District "D" Councilmember Jared Brossett has authored a resolution that requests the reinstatement of federal pandemic unemployment benefits. Brossett introduced the resolution at the Council meeting on Thursday, Aug. 19.Read full story
1 comments
New Orleans, LA

Three recommended gynecologists in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS, LA - Pregnancy and women's reproduction's health must be checked regularly for getting proper treatments when it gets problems. Many women in New Orleans love to search on the internet for recommended gynecologists, as it is more convincing to listen to someone else's experience before deciding the most suitable one for them.Read full story
New Orleans, LA

Port NOLA and CLEANCOR team up to provide environmentally friendly LNG fueling solutions

NEW ORLEANS, LA - On Aug. 17, 2021, Port of New Orleans and CLEANCOR Energy Solutions LLC signed a memorandum of understanding, initiating their collaboration on sustainable fueling solutions.Read full story
Baton Rouge, LA

Top three wedding planners in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, LA - The wedding day is a big sacred day in someone's life, as it could be their once-in-a-lifetime moment. In Baton Rouge, you can get an expert wedding planner's service to arrange your dream wedding to make it close to perfection.Read full story
New Orleans, LA

4 recommended study spots in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS, LA - Amid the pandemic, students in New Orleans tend to have online classes instead of attending school for lessons. However, many of them may need a new atmosphere for study, especially when they are too bored to study at home.Read full story
New Orleans, LA

Four restaurants to enjoy authentic Red Bean and Rice in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS, LA - Monday is the day for red beans and rice in New Orleans. Just by simmering meat, beans, and spices, you can get a delicious and easy dish to prepare while catching up on chores.Read full story
1 comments
New Orleans, LA

New Orleans residents are encouraged to report hate crimes

NEW ORLEANS, LA - The FBI New Orleans Field Office participates in an intensive state-wide effort in building awareness of hate crimes. Anyone who experiences or witnesses hate crimes should report it to law enforcement.Read full story
Saint Bernard Parish, LA

St. Bernard Parish Hospital received a $10,000 grant from LAMMICO

ST. BERNARD PARISH, LA - LAMMICO announced St. Bernard Hospital as the recipient of the 2020-2021 Patient Safety Award and Grant. The 6th annual award and grant emphasize preventing Catheter-Associated Urinary Tract Infections.Read full story
New Orleans, LA

Join docent training for Ogden Museum of Southern Art

NEW ORLEANS, LA - Ogden Museum of Southern Art has announced its new docent training session this fall. The free training will be held from September 1 - October 6, 2021, every Wednesday from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m.Read full story
New Orleans, LA

Fruit and grocery shop recommendations in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS, LA - Seasons in New Orleans are a bit different since there is just a mild transition season for about a week or two from winter to summer. It affects the kinds of fruits that grow in New Orleans every season.Read full story
Lafayette, LA

Where to buy jewelry in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, LA - Do you want to buy some jewelry for your collection, or maybe you want to buy it as a gift? No worries, here is a list of jewelry shop recommendations in Lafayette, Louisiana.Read full story
New Orleans, LA

Six schools in New Orleans and Baton Rouge received over 1,200 free hotspots

NEW ORLEANS, LA - On Aug. 2, AT&T announced that it has partnered with Connected Nation to provide 1,200 free hotspots and internet service to six Louisiana education institutions.Read full story
Lafayette, LA

Where to buy yummy cakes in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, LA - The cake is an essential part of any celebration as you will look for it when planning a party. Here is a list of recommended places to buy yummy cakes in The Heart of Cajun Country, Lafayette.Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy