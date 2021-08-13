Baton Rouge, LA

Free drive-thru COVID-19 testing in Baton Rouge

Ashley Lideau

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MyqAP_0bR3Fanu00
Norma Mortenson / Pexels

BATON ROUGE, LA - Ochsner Baton Rouge hosts free drive-thru PCR testing for COVID-19 at the former Runnels School 17255 S. Harrell's Ferry Rd, Baton Rouge, LA 70816.

The service is available in August from Monday-Friday from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. and on Saturday from 8 a.m.-1 p.m. The operating hours might change in upcoming months to avoid clashing with previously scheduled events at the location.

Everyone who is a Louisiana resident aged two and older can get tested. While you don't need to have a doctor's order, you are suggested to bring your picture ID and insurance card if possible. Personnel will not decline patients based on their insurance status.

Aside from getting tested, those who were exposed to COVID-19 carrier but don't have any major symptoms are recommended to do self-quarantine for 10 days.

“We are setting the wrong kinds of records for COVID-positive hospitalization,” said Aldo Russo, M.D., Regional Medical Director, Ochsner Baton Rouge. “If you have minor symptoms, please avoid the ER and urgent care centers. Vaccination remains your best option.”

All three vaccines provided (Moderna, Pfizer, and Johnson & Johnson) have been tested and proven to be safe in preventing COVID-19 worst outcomes. Residents aged 18 and older can get any vaccines, while adolescents aged 12-18 can only get the Pfizer vaccine in Louisiana.

To schedule a vaccine appointment, you can visit the Ochsner website or call 1-844-888-2772. Children and teenagers are also encouraged to get vaccinated however they need to get consent from a parent or guardian through a legal form or in-person witness.

In emergency situations, Ochsner's virtual urgent care website or Ochsner Anywhere Care app will provide quick and easy guides for patients.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 0

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_f22fe18a22d7bb51220b7ce42468ff3a.blob

Bayou baby in the Big Easy!

New Orleans, LA
368 followers
Loading

More from Ashley Lideau

Four recommended praline shops in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS, LA - Pralines are cookie-size candies that have become a signature sweet of New Orleans. While traditional New Orleans pralines recipe includes sugar, milk, butter, and pecans, there are also many versions with a little spinoff. Read on to find four shops in New Orleans with their own specialty pralines.Read full story

Pizza place recommendations in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, LA - As the third-largest city in Louisiana, Shreveport has lots of the worlds' culinary spots, including pizza stores. Pizza is one of the favorite snacks you can share with your family or friends.Read full story
2 comments
New Orleans, LA

Where to find the best muffaletta in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS, LA - Muffaletta, a sandwich made of cured meats, provolone cheese, and olive dressing, was invented by Sicilians who have been moving to New Orleans since the 1800s. While this iconic sandwich now can be found in many restaurants, here are the top four places to get muffaletta in New Orleans.Read full story

Spacebox Storage is opening in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS, LA - Spacebox Storage will host its ribbon-cutting and grand opening in New Orleans on Sept. 2 from 12 - 1 p.m. at 2259 Earhart Blvd. The storage company provides clean, secure, and climate-controlled units to rent, as well as free move-in trucks, platform carts, and moving supplies.Read full story
Jefferson Parish, LA

Six men indicted for possessing and distributing drugs across Jefferson Parish

NEW ORLEANS, LA - Six men were charged on Aug. 13 in a 7-count superseding indictment with substance trafficking offenses. U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced Eric Rodriguez, Quan Lewis, Travis Gibson, Ryan Moreau, Chris Habisreitinger, and Greg Trahan were involved in drug dealing across Jefferson Parish and surrounding areas for the past year.Read full story
1 comments

Recommended places near Read Boulevard East, New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS, LA - When you want to explore other sides of New Orleans, you can come to Read Boulevard East, about 17 minutes away from New Orleans. Here is a list of recommended places around Read Boulevard East in your spare time.Read full story

Family-friendly hotels for a staycation in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS, LA - For those who need quality family time, getting a day for a staycation with your family at the nearby hotel in New Orleans will be a good idea. Now you may consider one of these elite family-friendly hotels in New Orleans.Read full story

New Orleans' Modern Civil Rights Tours, part 2

NEW ORLEANS, LA-- As one of the American South's largest and most important cities, New Orleans has many traditions related to the Civil Rights Movement era. This tour focuses on the city's role in the movement, which peaked in the 1950s and 1960s.Read full story

City Year Baton Rouge and BASF Geismar received Diversity Star Award

BATON ROUGE, LA - The Baton Rouge Area Chamber announced City Year Baton Rouge and BASF Geismar as the recipients of the 2021 Diversity Star Award for practicing diversity and inclusion at their businesses and in the community.Read full story
Baton Rouge, LA

The impact of COVID-19 on Baton Rouge economic development

BATON ROUGE, LA - According to the COVID-19 Economic Indicator Dashboard released by the Baton Rouge Area Chamber, the data for July appeared to be stagnant but the private sector performance is improving. Although governmental jobs declined significantly due to the pandemic, private sector employment increased.Read full story

Join a nonprofit fundraising workshop by New Orleans consultant

NEW ORLEANS, LA - The Funding Seed New Orleans will host a Nonprofit Fundraising Workshop to share information on how to raise money for nonprofits. The virtual event will be held on Wednesday, Aug 18 from 10.30 a.m. to 12 p.m.Read full story

Beignets and where to get them in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS, LA - A beignet is more than just a doughnut without the hole, this sweet treat has grown into one of the city's food staples since French-Creole colonists first introduced it in the 18th century.Read full story

The Historic New Orleans Collection Presents: African-American Artifacts from the pre-civil War Gulf South

NEW ORLEANS, LA- The Historic New Orleans Collection museum holds Pieces of History: Ten Years of Decorative Arts Fieldwork for a while. Now, we can take a deeper look at the displays, consisted of pre-Civil War African-American-owned artifacts.Read full story

New Orleans' Jackson Square: A history within

NEW ORLEANS, LA-- Jackson Square is one of New Orleans' main sightings. It has become one of the most popular places for tourists in Crescent City; this location is also one of the most popular parks in the city.Read full story

U-Boat in Louisiana Shores: The World War II story of New Orleans

New Orleans, LA-- World War II happened almost everywhere around the world, from East Asia to the coastal waters of the Americas. Despite its location, New Orleans is no exception as its waters are infected by U-Boats amid the Atlantic Theatre.Read full story

Places to visit in Baton Rouge: Tiger Stadium of LSU

Baton Rouge, LA--When you visit Baton Rouge, you cannot miss the famous Tiger Stadium. It is one of the most notable college football stadiums in the United States, hosting the powerhouse Louisiana State University Football.Read full story
Saint John The Baptist Parish, LA

Three Places You Should Visit in St. John the Baptist

ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST PARISH, LA- As the summer will end soon, don't lose your chance to enjoy St. John The Baptist Parish under the perfect weather, here we listed the three best St. John The Baptist Parish places for you to hop on!Read full story

Recommended Seafood Restaurants near Covington, Louisiana

NEW ORLEANS, LA - If you have tried most of the seafood restaurants in New Orleans, trying someplace new could be an option. Covington is around one hour away from New Orleans, and if you're bored with the seafood in New Orleans, here are some of the recommended seafood restaurants in Covington, Louisiana.Read full story
1 comments
Baton Rouge, LA

Great places to spend time with kids in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, LA - As Louisiana's capital city, Baton Rouge becomes the heart of many exciting things to do for a short escape on the weekend. Having quality time here with your family on the weekend will be fun too.Read full story

National Soft Ice Cream Day

NEW ORLEANS, LA - August 19 is National Soft Ice Cream Day. You can celebrate this national holiday by looking for some soft ice cream next week. Here are some of the recommended places in New Orleans that serve soft ice cream according to Yelp.Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy