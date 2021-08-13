Free drive-thru COVID-19 testing in Baton Rouge

Norma Mortenson / Pexels

BATON ROUGE, LA - Ochsner Baton Rouge hosts free drive-thru PCR testing for COVID-19 at the former Runnels School 17255 S. Harrell's Ferry Rd, Baton Rouge, LA 70816.

The service is available in August from Monday-Friday from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. and on Saturday from 8 a.m.-1 p.m. The operating hours might change in upcoming months to avoid clashing with previously scheduled events at the location.

Everyone who is a Louisiana resident aged two and older can get tested. While you don't need to have a doctor's order, you are suggested to bring your picture ID and insurance card if possible. Personnel will not decline patients based on their insurance status.

Aside from getting tested, those who were exposed to COVID-19 carrier but don't have any major symptoms are recommended to do self-quarantine for 10 days.

“We are setting the wrong kinds of records for COVID-positive hospitalization,” said Aldo Russo, M.D., Regional Medical Director, Ochsner Baton Rouge. “If you have minor symptoms, please avoid the ER and urgent care centers. Vaccination remains your best option.”

All three vaccines provided (Moderna, Pfizer, and Johnson & Johnson) have been tested and proven to be safe in preventing COVID-19 worst outcomes. Residents aged 18 and older can get any vaccines, while adolescents aged 12-18 can only get the Pfizer vaccine in Louisiana.

To schedule a vaccine appointment, you can visit the Ochsner website or call 1-844-888-2772. Children and teenagers are also encouraged to get vaccinated however they need to get consent from a parent or guardian through a legal form or in-person witness.

In emergency situations, Ochsner's virtual urgent care website or Ochsner Anywhere Care app will provide quick and easy guides for patients.

