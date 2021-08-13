Baton Rouge, LA

Enjoy street food in Baton Rouge, LA

Photo by James Frid from Pexels

BATON ROUGE, LA - When you want to get a simple getaway for refreshing, you can go to Baton Rouge, only one hour away from New Orleans. Grabbing some street foods provided by the best food trucks here can build up your good mood too.

Here is the recommendation of the best food trucks in Baton Rouge. The evaluation comes up from the best price, customer review, customer satisfaction, rating, and other parts of their general review.

1. Crawfish on The Geaux

3655 Perkins Road, Baton Rouge, LA 70808

Hot boiled crawfish is the superstar from this food truck, served with potato or corn. You can have some variations of crawfish like crawfish fettuccine and complete, complete with some soft drinks.

They only use Louisiana local crawfish for their ingredient, with a homey Cajun side view and fresh boiled crawfish.

2. La Salvadorena

1331 Gardere Lane, Baton Rouge, LA, 70820

This fine-dining concept food truck at an affordable price will serve you some Salvadoran dishes.

Pollo Con Tajadsas is their main menu here. It is like a simple fried chicken menu with some fried green bananas, cabbage, and kind of salad dressings.

Salvadoran's Super Baleadas get you some unique sour and savory taste to complete your Salvadoran's culinary experience here.

3. Aztecas Taco Truck

9375 Florida Boulevard, Baton Rouge, LA, 70815

It is the best place to fulfill your craving for Mexican food. Aztecas promised to get any Mexican street food here at a modest price.

The well-known quesadillas are a must-try item here. You can try their Asada Tacos too, where you can have a steak with some guacamole, onion, cheese, jalapeno, and any other toppings as you desire.

If you want to have some light snacks here, Pepino & cocoa, mango, jicama, and Sandia are available too in Aztecas.

