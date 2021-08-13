3 recommended preschools in Lafayette

Photo by cottonbro from Pexels

LAFAYETTE, LA - As most people in Lafayette are working, they need daycare or preschool to ensure their children are in the best hands-on early stages of life.

Sometimes people are confused about choosing the best preschool for their kids. Since it is still their golden age, they want their kids to have an optimum education and care for trusted teachers and experts.

Therefore, here is the list of some top preschools in Lafayette to consider.

1. Little Blessings Childcare and Preschool

104 Four Park Road, Lafayette, LALA 70507

As the name is stated, this school's experienced teachers and staff treat your kids gently as they are blessings to you.

Established in 1997, they use project-based learning, which can explore your kids' abilities in a fun way.

They accept 5-12 years old kids here. Extensive planned activities programs outside school time are available too.

2. Sugar 'n spice Acadiana's preschool

166 South Beadle Road, Lafayette, LA 70508

Alternatively, you can register your infants and toddlers to this academy since there are available classes for them here.

On holidays, they offer an over-the-top summer camp for your kids to enjoy.

This academy provides various creative activities based on your kids' ages to suit their development stages.

3. Fisher Early Childhood Development

230 Ridge Road, Lafayette, LA 70506

204 E Farrel Rd, Lafayette, LA 70508

It was established in 1961 and remains become one of the best schools in Lafayette.

The school provides every class with video monitoring facilities to keep the kids in their eyes.

No worry if you have prominent families; this school offers a special price to enroll your kids here.

