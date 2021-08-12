Touch up your nails in Lafayette

Photo by Designecologist from Pexels

LAFAYETTE, LA - Since Lafayette is known as the "Happiest City in America," the girls here should have a self-pampering day to maintain their happiness. One of the activities on a self-pampering day is getting your pretty nails done.

Here is a list of recommended nail salons in Lafayette.

1. Nancy's Nail House

1812 W Pinhook Rd Ste 103 Lafayette, LA 70508

Established in 2019, Nancy's Nail House is ready to serve you with modern kinds of nail arts. You will get services from the nail art technicians here.

The salon provides you plenty of polish designs from various branded components that you can choose from.

Nancy's Nail House's significant services include acrylic enhancement, nail design, manicure-pedicure, and paraffin hand.

2. Crystal Gel Nails

1921 Kaliste Saloom Rd Lafayette, LA 70508

Crystal Gel Nails is a new nail salon in Lafayette, yet it provides you a chic, up-to-date style of nail arts.

The satisfying thing about this salon is they provide valuable gift certificates for customers.

Choosing your favorite nail art designs in Crystal Gel Nails will feast your eyes since many sparkling nail decoration choices are here.

3. World Nails

4510 Ambassador Caffery, Parkway, Lafayette, LA 70508

World Nails provides the most affordable NextGen/powder dip manicures. Their best treatment is customized nail care which suits every customer's desire to beautify their nails.

You can get a facial treatment after getting your nails done here. The nail salon loves to give some beneficial gift certificates to their regular customers.

Choose where to go by looking at the description and the salons' social media above. So, start making a plan to beautify your nails this weekend with your friend, mom, or sister.

