3 Independent bookstores in New Orleans

Jason Leung / Unsplash

NEW ORLEANS, LA - New Orleans has always been a city full of stories and nothing captures stories better than a good book. Come inside these charming shops and get lost between their shelves of literature collections. Whether you are interested in fiction or history, these independent book stores have a little something for everyone.

1. Octavia Books

When you are strolling uptown, visit Octavia Books to look around their full shelves of books or perhaps join in an afternoon reading with a novel author. Their collection of bestsellers range from novels like The Midnight Library by Matt Haig and On Earth We're Briefly Gorgeous by Ocean Vuong to historical books like They Called Us River Rats: The Last Batture Settlement of New Orleans by Macon Fry.

Address: 513 Octavia St, New Orleans, LA 70130

2. Garden District Book Shop

Resided inside a historic property at the corner of Washington Avenue and Prytania Street, Garden District Book Shop is packed with collections of new and second-hand regional titles, some are even signed first editions and limited editions written by renowned authors. The shop also hosts several free virtual events to discuss newly released books, the upcoming ones include James Lee Burke’s "Another Kind of Eden" on August 26.

Address: 2727 Prytania St., New Orleans, LA 70130

3. Faulkner House Books

In 1925, William Faulkner, the American novelist and Nobel prize winner, lived in the same building that becomes Faulkner House Books today. Now considered as a literary landmark and historic location, the bookstore is frequented by many collectors and writers. While it sells both new and used books, the shop specializes in classic and rare edition books authored by Faulkner and other historic writers.

Address: 624 Pirate's Alley, New Orleans, LA 70116

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.