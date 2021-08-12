Try these 4 restaurants with the farm-to-table concept in Baton Rouge

Ibiza Ibiza Ibiza / Unsplash

BATON ROUGE, LA - Farm-to-table restaurants prioritize sourcing local harvest to create fresh and seasonal menu items. If you have never dined at one, these 4 spots in Baton Rouge might give you a whole new eating experience.

1. BLDG 5 Market + Kitchen + Patio

Located beneath the Perkins Road Overpass, BLDG's passion in serving seasonally inspired food reflects in its marketplace, eatery, and patio. BLDG menu includes Southwest Grilled Shrimp Salads, Marinated Duck and Watermelon Salads, Caprese Sandwiches, Steak and Potato Dinner Board, and more. The restaurant opens from Monday-Saturday and while they begin serving lunch at 11 a.m., you can shop around their vibrant market at 10 a.m.

2. Cocha

Foods at Cocha are made of the best local, seasonal, and sustainable produce seasoned with international flavors. Some of Cocha's menus are Nordic Cured Salmon Nicoise Salad, Korean Pork Belly Slider, Indian Fenugreek Curry, and Grilled Spanish Octopus. Gluten-free, vegetarian, and vegan options are available as well. The restaurant operates Wednesday-Monday from 11 a.m.-9 p.m.

3. P. F. Chang's

With 216 branches across the U.S., the bistro continues to promote Asian cuisine and 2,000-year-old wok cooking tradition. The chefs take pride in making food from scratch every day, whether it's Crab Wontons, Kung Pao Dragon Sushi Roll, Korean Bulgogi Steak, or Chang's Spicy Chicken. They also provide vegetarian and gluten-free options upon request. P.F. Chang's Baton Rouge opens at 11 a.m. every day.

4. Elsie's Plate and Pie

This local pie shop in Mid City Baton Rouge offers a variety of sweet and savory pie with Southern flavor. Pie Shop Apple Pie, Coconut Cream Pie, Crawfish Hand Pie, Louisiana Poulet Pot Pie, and Natchitoches Meat Pie are among their legendary pies menu that will be baked fresh and served hot when you order. Elsie's Plate and Pie opens Monday-Friday at 11 a.m. and Saturday-Sunday at 10.00 a.m.

