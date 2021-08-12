New Orleans City Council approves establishing quiet zones in neighborhoods with railroad crossings

Jad Limcaco / Unsplash

NEW ORLEANS, LA - On Aug 5, 2021, the City Council of New Orleans passed legislation requesting the Department of Transportation Federal Railroad Administration to establish quiet zones in neighborhoods with railroad crossings.

Residents and businesses located along the Mississippi River from Audubon in District A to the Bywater in District C have been disturbed for a long time by the loud noises of passing trains and horn soundings.

Due to emerging complaints and concerns about these disruptive noises, the Council has been working to solve the issue with residents, the Mayor's Office, and the Federal Railroad Administration. The Council requests the City of New Orleans to provide quiet zones in these neighborhoods.

“As a major port city, with access to six major railroads, we have to find the right balance for residents who deal with daily delays from rail crossings and noise throughout the day and night. The FRA is already doing the groundwork to mitigate some of these issues with studies across the city," said District "C" Councilmember Kristin Gisleson Palmer.

The quiet zone is deemed as a necessary step to improve residents' quality of life, especially with the increasing numbers of those who work from home. With this legislation, local leaders of affected areas can create the establishment upon communities' request by completing basic requirements, such as financing, installing signage, and notifying stakeholders.

"We are happy to join in supporting this path forward and work with the administration to establish quiet zones in line with federal regulations. I am committed to these efforts that enhance and increase the everyday enjoyment of our city," said District "B" Councilmember Jay H. Banks.

