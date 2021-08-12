3 Places to visit on Westwego's Sala Avenue

Eilis Garvey / Unsplash

WESTWEGO, LA - Westwego, a suburb community in Jefferson Parish, got its name when the Texas and Pacific Railroad built a railroad yard and docks on the Mississippi River in 1870. It was believed that the conductor would yell "west we go" when travelers departed the station.

As the city is surrounded by the rich wildlife of Bayou Segnette and Barataria Basin, most of the early residents worked as fishermen, shrimpers, oystermen, and trappers. Westwego was known as the fastest route to access seafood from the shore.

Aside from exploring the city's seafood cuisine, visitors can delve into Westwego's historic district. Sala Avenue offers plenty of entertainment, but here are three places that can be the highlight of your stay in Westwego.

1. Westwego Historical Museum

Listed on the National Register of Historic Places, the museum houses the early 20th-century hardware store owned by Durac Terrebonne as the Fisherman's Exchange. It features antique furniture and a 12-ft. mounted alligator named Salagator. It operates Monday-Friday from 8 a.m.-4 p.m.

2. Teatro Wego Comedy Club

Teatro Wego is managed by the Jefferson Performing Arts Society to host performances, meetings, and receptions. In addition to its versatile seating arrangements for up to 200 guests, the venue also offers a full restaurant-style kitchen.

3. Westwego Farmers and Fisheries Market

In the Westwego market, you can find more than local fresh produce and seafood. The open market also provides an outdoor amphitheater to hold many evening entertainments, cook-offs, craft shows, and holiday events. You can also rent the whole market for a private party, company picnics, birthdays, and weddings.

