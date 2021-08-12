Former City of New Orleans Inspector involved in a bribery scheme

Bermix Studio / Unsplash

NEW ORLEANS, LA - On Aug 11, 2021, U.S. Attorney's Office sentenced Brian Medus (44) of Covington to five years in the Bureau of Prisons. Medus pled guilty as charged to using an interstate facility to commit bribery.

As a former Assistant Chief Mechanical Inspector for the City of New Orleans, Safety and Permits Department, Medus had the authority to inspect and approve permits of heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, or HVAC, systems in New Orleans.

Court documents showed that Medus used his position as an inspector to accept bribery from James Mohammed, the Director of the Department of Inspection and Code Enforcement for the City of Kenner.

Mohammed paid Medus and others $93,000 to issue fraudulent permits for Mohammed's HVAC jobs. To further the scheme, Medus used interstate commerce facilities to track code enforcement and permit actions.

“The FBI is committed to aggressively pursuing those who violate the trust placed in them by the public and holding them accountable for their actions. Today’s guilty plea sends a clear message that individuals like Mr. Medus who engaged in a bribery scheme, will be held responsible,” said Douglas A. Williams, Jr. FBI New Orleans Special Agent in Charge.

“I would like to thank the City of New Orleans Office of the Inspector General, the Metropolitan Crime Commission, and the U.S. Attorney’s Office for their partnerships in helping the FBI disrupt public corruption in Louisiana."

Medus' sentencing is set for November 17, 2021. He faces up to five years of imprisonment and up to three years of supervised release. He also has to pay a $250,000 fine and a mandatory $100 special assessment fee.

