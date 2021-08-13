Date ideas when visiting St. Tammany Parish (Part 2)

ST. TAMMANY PARISH, LA - Located less than one hour from New Orleans, St. Tammany Parish has a calming environment and a great option to consider when you are planning to spend time with your sweetheart. Please check the first part of St. Tammany Parish's date ideas before you continue to read.

Romantic Stays

Choose either a bed-and-breakfast or a boutique hotel to stay in and enjoy the day with your sweetheart. Various hotels are provided for the guests. Some of the recommendations are Blue Heron Bed and Breakfast in Mandeville, Abita Springs Hotel, and Little River Bluffs Nature Preserve. The facilities provided differ from one another.

Picnic in the Park

Various picnic spots in St. Tammany are the sandy beach of Fontainebleau State Park, the swampy environment at Riverside Boardwalk, Slidell's Northshore Beach or enjoy the dinner and sunset at the Mandeville Lakefront.

Saddle Up

Riding around the farm trail or enjoying the pond together is a country-style romance that can be enjoyed at Splendor Farms. You can also ride a horse and go fishing here. This country escapes guarantees you and your loved one to enjoy the time spent here, either it's just for the afternoon or for the whole night.

Creative Couples

Spend your time together by being creative with your partner. Work together to create wall arts at Painting with a Twist at Mandeville. Head to Covington to create handmade crafts at Hammer & Stain DIY Workshop or make your very own sleek antipasti boards at Bella Cucina.

Love and Live Entertainment

Pamper your ears with the melodious sound of live music. You can either embrace each other as the music flows or shopping together with the rhythm of the music. Watch several theatrical performances provided by many communities in St. Tammany Parish.

