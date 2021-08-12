The Boneyard: The Ceramics Teaching Collection at Louisiana State University Museum of Art

Monstera/Pexels

BATON ROUGE, LA - LSU Museum of Art and LSU School of Art collaborate to hold a grandeur event titled "The Boneyard: The Ceramics Teaching Collection." The event takes place in the LSU Museum of Art, Baton Rouge. It is from July 8 to October 17, 2021.

This event's theme had inspired by visiting artist tradition, presenting the legacy and the spirit of ceramics arts through bisque ware. Bisque is a state where a wet clay has fired once. This process can be a reference for the students and the professors, as it shows the process before the ceramics' final form.

The idea of "boneyard" comes from the bisque works displayed in the studio spaces as the ceramics demonstration and teaching. There are various techniques, improvisations, and the skills showed with the bisque works here. The instructors will guide a specific ceramic demonstration technique using the displayed bisque.

The rotating display concept of this exhibition will allow visitors to look at more details of the artist's specific techniques openly. Many famous artists are Andrew Martin, Ryan Wilson Kelly, Jeremy Hatch, Jason Bige Burnett, Sam Chung, and many more are featured in this exhibition.

Andy Shaw (LSU Ceramics Associate Professor), Courtney Taylor (LSU MOA Curator), and Grant Benoit (LSU MOA Educator) are the curators of this exhibition.

On July 8–August 8, the first rotation of the exhibition featuring Andrew Martin began. "Innovative Form" was the theme of this rotation. Next, rotation two had just started, on August 9-September 12, featuring Joanna Powell. The second rotation's theme is "Pushing Material Boundaries." The last one will begin from September 13 till October 17, featuring Kari Radasch with "Surface Design" as the theme.

