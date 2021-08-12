Lil' Dook Will Continue the Legendary Dooky Chase Restaurant in Orleans Venue after Joining Intensive Culinary Program

Yente Van Eynde/Pexels

NEW ORLEANS, LA - Edgar Chase VI (Lil' Dook) was a successful accountant until he decided to drop his accountant career to focus on his passion for cooking more. He moved to Paris to join an intensive culinary program at Cordon Bleu. He will bring the great lessons at Cordon Bleu to relive his 60 years legendary Dooky Chase Restaurants in Orleans Venue.

"Cordon Bleu has taught me a lot, but I have learned most from my grandmother. I feel like I'm leaving school to go into another training with Leah Chase. It will be fun." Dook said.

The late Leah Chase, Queen of Creole, loved to talk about Edgar since he was the only grandchild who had her good sense of cooking. Leah was proud of how Edgar became the only African-American to attend the Cordon Bleu.

Cordon Bleu Paris has a good reputation for its culinary program. Lil' Dook has many international friends from Japan, Venezuela, China, Spain, Canada, and Brazil. Edgar said that they usually talk in English, even though all the lessons were in French. His French ability was average, but he had a good ability to comprehend things in the kitchen.

He dreams of putting a fine-dining concept on his restaurant by starting with Dooky's signature appetizer, starter course, main course, and complete with wine. The unique dessert will be ready to close your fancy fine dining here.

"I want the Dooky Chase Restaurant to be one, happy New Orleans family. That's what New Orleans is about. Hospitality. You are in our home. It's a goal we can accomplish. We have a great base for it." He said as he is confident to reach his dream.

He wants to bring back the bar to Dooky and aims to give five-star service to begin and complete.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.